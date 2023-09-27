Sir Michael Bonallack dies at 88: All you need to know about England's most decorated amateur golfer

England's amateur golf legend, Sir Michael Bonallack, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, in St. Andrews, Scotland, at the age of 88.

Born on December 31, 1934, in Chigwell, Essex, Bonallack began playing golf at a very young age. He soon joined Chigwell Golf Club and started learning the technicalities of the game from the professional, Bert Hodson.

In 1952, Bonallack secured his first significant amateur title by winning the British Boys. He went on to claim five British Amateur Championships, five English Amateur Championships, and four English Stroke-Play Championships.

Bonallack was also a two-time leading amateur at the British Open and was part of the Great Britain and Ireland squad in nine consecutive Walker Cups from 1957 to 1973. He also participated in seven Eisenhower Trophies (World Men's Amateur Team Championships), including 1968, 1970, and 1972, when he served as captain.

Despite achieving such success at the amateur level, Bonallack never chose to turn professional. Instead, he decided to join his family's coach-building business, citing his belief that he wasn't good enough to compete as a professional, a conviction reinforced when he saw Jack Nicklaus play.

Bonallack also enjoyed a lengthy career as an administrator. He served as the chairman of the European Tour from 1976 to 1982, headed the Golf Foundation from 1977 to 1982, and was appointed President of the European Golf Union in 1982. In 1983, he succeeded Keith McKenzie as the Secretary of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews.

In 1972, Bonallack received the USGA's Bob Jones Award for sportsmanship and was honored with the Donald Ross Award in 1991. In 2000, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. He was awarded an OBE in 1971 and received a knighthood in 1998.

Sir Michael Bonallack's Amateur Wins explored

Below are a look at all the amateur wins by Sir Michael Bonallack:

1952: Boys Amateur Championship

Boys Amateur Championship 1957 Berkshire Trophy

Berkshire Trophy 1959: Sunningdale Foursomes (with Doug Sewell)

Sunningdale Foursomes (with Doug Sewell) 1961: The Amateur Championship, Berkshire Trophy, Golf Illustrated Gold Vase (tie with David Harrison)

The Amateur Championship, Berkshire Trophy, Golf Illustrated Gold Vase (tie with David Harrison) 1962: English Amateur

English Amateur 1963: English Amateur

English Amateur 1964: Brabazon Trophy

Brabazon Trophy 1965: The Amateur Championship, English Amateur, Lytham Trophy (tie with Clive Clark), Berkshire Trophy

The Amateur Championship, English Amateur, Lytham Trophy (tie with Clive Clark), Berkshire Trophy 1967: English Amateur, Golf Illustrated Gold Vase (tie with Bob Durrant, lost playoff for Gold Medal)

English Amateur, Golf Illustrated Gold Vase (tie with Bob Durrant, lost playoff for Gold Medal) 1968: The Amateur Championship, English Amateur, Brabazon Trophy, Berkshire Trophy, Golf Illustrated Gold Vase

The Amateur Championship, English Amateur, Brabazon Trophy, Berkshire Trophy, Golf Illustrated Gold Vase 1969: The Amateur Championship, Brabazon Trophy (tie with Rodney Foster), Golf Illustrated Gold Vase

The Amateur Championship, Brabazon Trophy (tie with Rodney Foster), Golf Illustrated Gold Vase 1970: The Amateur Championship, Berkshire Trophy

The Amateur Championship, Berkshire Trophy 1971: Brabazon Trophy, Berkshire Trophy (tie with John Davies), Golf Illustrated Gold Vase

Brabazon Trophy, Berkshire Trophy (tie with John Davies), Golf Illustrated Gold Vase 1972: Lytham Trophy

Lytham Trophy 1975: Golf Illustrated Gold Vase

See here for a look at Michael Ballonack's appearance in the team events:

Eisenhower Trophy: 1960, 1962, 1964 (winners), 1966, 1968 (individual leader, tie), 1970 and 1972

1960, 1962, 1964 (winners), 1966, 1968 (individual leader, tie), 1970 and 1972 Walker Cup: 1957, 1959, 1961, 1963, 1965 (tied), 1967, 1969 (playing captain), 1971 (winners, playing captain), 1973

1957, 1959, 1961, 1963, 1965 (tied), 1967, 1969 (playing captain), 1971 (winners, playing captain), 1973 Amateurs-Professionals Match: 1957, 1958 (winners), 1959, 1960

1957, 1958 (winners), 1959, 1960 St Andrews Trophy : 1958 (winners), 1960 (winners), 1962 (winners), 1964 (winners), 1966 (winners), 1968 (winners), 1970 (winners), 1972 (winners)

: 1958 (winners), 1960 (winners), 1962 (winners), 1964 (winners), 1966 (winners), 1968 (winners), 1970 (winners), 1972 (winners) Commonwealth Tournament: 1959, 1963 (joint winners), 1967 (joint winners), 1971

1959, 1963 (joint winners), 1967 (joint winners), 1971 European Amateur Team Championship: 1963 (winners), 1965, 1969 (winners), 1971 (winners)