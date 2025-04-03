Sir Nick Faldo goes on a ballistic rant against LIV Golf defying PGA Merger: “Those players have gone soft”

Sir Nick Faldo, a legendary golfer who won six Major championships, has just gone on a tirade against LIV Golf. While the merger between PIF and the PGA Tour inches forward, Faldo had his say on the whole issue.

Faldo is no stranger to criticizing LIV Golf. He said in 2023 that those golfers should be banned from the Ryder Cup and didn't like the team format it introduced.

Faldo recently ripped into the league and its players, saying they should "go and do their own thing." He said LIV has "caused a ruckus," but noted that players have "done incredibly well, they’ve found a way to double the bloomin’ prize money."

He continued, lamenting about how golf was all about money these days.

“Everything is about money, and I think the average person would say “hang on a minute, you’re waltzing around the bloody field hitting a golf ball and it’s preposterous it’s out of hand," Faldo said.

As for the players, he doesn't think LIV has been particularly good for them:

“It’s not good sport, it’s bloody tough. I think when you’re on a fail free tour, you can’t fail. It makes you go soft, I think some of those players have gone soft… LIV is a business model, the one and only business model in the world where moneys going out the window and little is coming in," Faldo said.

Nick Faldo not confident in Rory McIlroy breaking Major drought

Nick Faldo spoke about Rory McIlroy's Major drought (Image Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy last won a Major at the 2014 edition of the PGA Championship. If the Northern Irishman can end his decade-plus Major drought at the Masters this month, he will become one of the few golfers to complete a career Grand Slam. However, Nick Faldo isn't confident in that happening, and said:

“History’s not great [for McIlroy]. I think only Tiger Woods and Ben Crenshaw have gone 11 years between two majors in about the last 40 years. He has to forget that, and he’s got to rewrite some of those things.” (as quoted by Bunkered).

With that said, Faldo did admit that McIlroy, who has two PGA Tour wins this year, is playing good golf and is still capable of going into Augusta and winning. The 67-year-old called it easier said than done, but he wasn't ready to rule a title out for the Irishman at this stage.

