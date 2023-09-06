“Six-hour rounds behind this group” - Fans react to golf influencer Alissa Kacar’s ‘fresh hot pizza’ cart on the golf course

Golf host Alissa Kacar recently unveiled a brand-new beverage cart to the audience. The golf influencer posted a video of a modified golf cart with a pizza oven on its back on social media recently.

Kacar cooked a pizza in only five minutes and had all the ingredients she needed in her trolley. Fans, though, were not very impressed by her miniature pizza kitchen. They said golf is already a time-consuming sport, so if players wait to eat pizza in between holes, a round would take six hours.

The NUCLR Golf posted a clip of Alissa Kacar's "fresh hot pizza" cart on its X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Fans flocked into the comments section to write:

"6 hour rounds behind this group."

"One more great idea to slow the game down," another fan commented.

"Shrink the game," a user commented.

Alissa Kacar is a popular golf host. She is pretty active on all the social media platforms. She is from San Diego and enjoys travelling and playing golf.

Kacar has garnered over 100K followers on her Instagram page. She frequently shares pictures from her vacations and golf practice sessions on her social media accounts.

What is slow play in golf?

Slow play has created a lot of buzz this year. The term became the talk of the town during the Masters earlier this year when Patrick Cantlay was slammed by fans for his slow play.

A game is said 'slow' when players take more than the usual time to complete their rounds. It irritates other players as they need to wait for the golfers in front of them to complete the game.

During the Masters, Cantlay was wiggling and waggling, measuring time minute by minute before striking the ball.

Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm, who were playing behind him were screaming to hurry up. Koepka later complained about the slow play while talking to the media. He said (via the NBC Sports):

“The group in front of us was brutally slow. Jon [Rahm] went to the bathroom like seven times during the round, and we were still waiting.”

Matt Fitzpatrick also opened up about slow play, saying:

“If you’re in a three-ball, in my opinion, you should be round in four hours, four-and-a-half absolute maximum – it’s a disgrace to get anywhere near that. You’re talking five hours and 15 minutes, five-and-a-half hours at some venues, and it's truly appalling.

Patrick Cantlay, however, defended himself by saying:

“I played the last two tournaments, and my group hasn’t been warned at all, so we’ve been in position the entire time. I don’t know how you would want even the groups that I’ve been in to play faster when our groups are in position and can’t go faster because the group in front of us is right in front of us.”