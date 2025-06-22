Six-time Major winner discusses what it would take to win 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Retired American golfer Lee Trevino shared his thoughts on the final round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, where Minjee Lee has clinched victory for her third Major title. The six-time major winner, who hails from Texas, spoke about the Major being held in the state.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is the third Major in women's golf, and the field for the event featured some of the best players in the world. In the end, it was Lee who came out on top with a total score of 4-under par.

Ahead of the final round of the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday, June 22, Lee Trevino shared a message for the LPGA stars in contention for the title. The official X page of PGA of America posted a video in which Trevino could be seen sharing his thoughts on the golf course and conditions.

"The lady who wins this particular golf tournament is going to be a true champion. Because the thing about Texas, it's different everyday."

The retired golfer pointed out the wind conditions change everyday along with the weather fluctuations throughout.

"Majors are not easy, because you know what comes with them," he added.

Charley Hull was one of the players who enjoyed success at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. But despite carding the lowest second-round score, the British golfer wasn't able to contend for the Major. In the end, she finished T12 with a final score of 5-over.

Charley Hull opens up about playing on the 'tricky' golf course at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

The third LPGA Major is being played at Fields Ranch East in PGA Frisco, Texas. During a post-round press interview, Charley Hull spoke about her performance on moving day and how she felt about the golf course. She said (via ASAP Sports):

"I just felt pretty solid. Just one of those golf courses that, I don't know, like it can be a bit tricky with the rough, and then the way that they designed a few holes when the prevailing winds are downwind you can't stop it anyway."

Hull also added about struggles faced with the grass on the course as well. She continued:

"It's just like a golf course design that makes it so tricky."

Minjee Lee maintained her lead from the third round, and secured her first KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Her other Major titles include the 2022 US Women's Open and the 2021 Evian Championship.

