“Sleepwalker?” – Fans react to Charlie Woods’ fuzzy hair look at the US Open 2023

Charlie Woods was present at the first round of the US Open 2023, which began on Thursday, June 15, at the North Course of the Los Angeles Country Club, where the event is taking place.

Charlie has quickly become a fan favorite since his impressive show at the PNC Championship in 2021. On Wednesday, he was spotted practicing at the Riviera Golf Club, which is not too far from the LACC.

At the US Open, Round 1, Woods junior was sporting a casual look with fuzzy hair. The photograph went viral on social media, with a lot of people sharing it.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF Charlie Woods was seen taking in the action today at LACC today. #USOpen2023

There were few witty responses to Charlie's presence at the US Open, but many also felt that he should be left alone and shouldn't be followed that much by the media.

Here's a look at some of the reactions from the fans:

"Sleepwalker?"

"I’m saying this with the upmost respect, Charlie looks like a feline that has taken form as a human. At least in this shot anyways. Being TIGERS son and all, it basically solidifies he will have an unbelievable golf career. Look forward to watching it."

satoshis puggle @satoshis_puggle @NUCLRGOLF I'm saying this with the upmost respect, Charlie looks like a feline that has taken form as a human. At least in this shot anyways. Being TIGERS son and all, it basically solidifies he will have an unbelievable golf career. Look forward to watching it.

"Charlie would shoot a 62 with these course conditions. Not my open. Better toughen up tomorrow"

Johnny Ballgame @PBRWarrior @TWlegion @USGA Charlie would shoot a 62 with these course conditions. Not my open. Better toughen up tomorrow

"Can we stop doing this… please try to let this kid have a semi normal life and not track his every move"

Brandon Skelding @YesItsBS @NUCLRGOLF Can we stop doing this… please try to let this kid have a semi normal life and not track his every move

"Two points…1) Leave the kid alone and let him enjoy his life. 2) Get a life you loser."

Bryan Shannon @bryans1060 @NUCLRGOLF Two points…1) Leave the kid alone and let him enjoy his life. 2) Get a life you loser.

"Future champion 🏆 he already has a target eye 🫣 the time will surely come"

road to 85切り‼️ @roadtorory @NUCLRGOLF Future champion 🏆 he already has a target eye 🫣 the time will surely come

"Anyone going to point out that he looks like the Grinch?"

"Little cat 🐅"

"Looks like he just woke up from a nap."

"As much as I wish he could and would be left alone….he has pretty much made it known he wants to play and be in the spotlight. I truly feel Tiger gave him the option to stay away or step up and he chose to step up. I respect the young man for that 👊 . Do your thing Charlie."

Adam @itsblev @TWlegion @USGA As much as I wish he could and would be left alone….he has pretty much made it known he wants to play and be in the spotlight. I truly feel Tiger gave him the option to stay away or step up and he chose to step up. I respect the young man for that 👊 . Do your thing Charlie.

When will Charlie Woods compete next?

Charlie Woods looks on during the final round of the 2022 PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club

Charlie Woods has been actively participating in junior golf events, but fans will not be able to see him play anywhere before the 2023 PNC Championship. However, his participation in the father-son championship depends on Tiger's fitness. The 15-time major winner is out of action after undergoing subtalar fusion surgery in April.

For the uninitiated, Tiger sustained many injuries due to a severe car accident two years ago, and since then, recovery has been a struggle for him. This year, he competed in two events: the Genesis Invitational and the Masters.

Charlie Woods and Tiger Woods finished T8 at the 2022 PNC Championship after finishing as runner-ups in the previous edition. In the 2021 Championship, he and Charlie made 11 straight birdies, falling just a couple of strokes short of the winning pair of John Daly and John Daly II.

