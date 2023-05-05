“Slow down turbo” – Fans react to Tommy Fleetwood’s ‘solid’ swing at the Wells Fargo Championship

Tommy Fleetwood is one of the purest strikers of the ball in the game currently. His hitting was on display on Thursday at Wells Fargo Championship when he finished the first round at 6 under taking a one-stroke lead.

PGA Tour posted a video of Fleetwood's swing and asked fans to describe it in three words.

Here's how fans described Englishman's swing:

"Slow down turbo"

"Here we go"

"Short and fast"

"Enough for 25th"

"George Knudson-esk"

"Tommy Fleetwood’s swing"

"Moving his head too much. I’m a 10 handicap you should care about my thoughts."

"Moving his head too much. I'm a 10 handicap you should care about my thoughts."

"You do this every time someone is leading, grow up, all Tour pro swings are class"



"You do this every time someone is leading, grow up, all Tour pro swings are class"

"Better than mine"

"Not enough turn"

"Almost good enough. Seriously though, I wish he would win more."

"My golf instructor says it’s THE swing to emulate."

"Graceful explosive violence? 🙄"

"Standard operating procedure."

"Hasn’t won anything"

"Simple, shaggy and serendipitous"

"Looks like mine"

"Can’t win a tournament"

"Shakespeare in motion."

"Really, really good!"

Tommy Fleetwood leads after the first round of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

Tommy Fleetwood carded a 6-under 65 to take a single hot lead over Xander Schauffele, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Moore, K.H. Lee, and Ryan Palmer after the first round of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Schauffele was looking to take the lead on the first day after being 7-under after 15 holes but two bogeys in the last three holes meant he had to settle at T-2 after Day 1.

Patrick Cantlay shot 4-under 67 on Thursday at Quail Hollow Club. Ahead of the tournament, Cantlay partnered with Tiger Woods' ex-caddie Joe LaCava.

Birthday boy Rory McIlroy, who is playing for the first time since The Masters, shot a 3-under 68 on Thursday, trailing three shots behind Fleetwood. McIlroy has won thrice at the Quail Hollow Club.

"I didn't want to spend my birthday afternoon grinding on the range, so it was nice to play OK," McIlroy was quoted saying via ESPN.

Defending champion and two-time winner Max Homa shot 1-under 70 and Finau shot 71. Jordan Spieth who was playing here for the first time in a decade carded 72.

Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship after the first round:

1 Tommy Fleetwood -6

T2 Xander Schauffele -5

T2 Taylor Moore -5

T2 Kevin Streelman -5

T2 K.H. Lee -5

T2 Ryan Palmer -5

T7 Kramer Hickok -4

T7 Sahith Theegala -4

T7 Wyndham Clark -4

T7 Chris Kirk -4

T7 Adam Scott -4

T7 Tom Kim -4

T7 Emiliano Grillo -4

T7 Patrick Cantlay -4

T7 Matthew NeSmith -4

T16 J.J. Spaun -3

T16 Nate Lashley -3

T16 Rory McIlroy -3

T16 Justin Thomas -3

T16 Beau Hossler -3

T16 C.T. Pan -3

T16 Si Woo Km -3

T16 Michael Kim -3

T16 Adam Svensson -3

T25 Chad Ramey -2

T25 Sungjae Im -2

T25 Gary Woodland -2

T25 Troy Merritt -2

T25 Davis Thompson -2

T25 Tyrrell Hatton -2

T25 Chesson Hadley -2

T25 Séamus Power -2

T25 Lucas Glover -2

T25 Keith Mitchell -2

T25 Matt Fitzpatrick -2

