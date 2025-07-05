“Small world” — Max Homa reveals surprising high school link between his wife and Rickie Fowler

PGA Tour pro Max Homa opened up about a surprising connection between Rickie Fowler and his wife, Lacey Homa. He is paired for the first two rounds of this week's John Deere Classic with Fowler.

Homa has been impressive at this week's Tour event, and after two rounds, he settled in a tie for second place. In the post-round press conference on Friday, July 4, the American golfer revealed that his wife Lacey has known Fowler since her high school days. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"They used to live by each other. They've known each other forever. He's in her older brother's yearbook, so it's kind of funny. Small world."

Born in Murrieta, Rickie Fowler did his schooling at Murrieta Valley High School while he attended Oklahoma State University. Max Homa's wife, Lacey, hails from California and did her graduation from California State University, Fullerton.

She is a real estate agent and is the owner of Croom Appraisal Services. Her love story with Homa started online in 2013. They dated for six years before tying the knot in 2019. The couple has a son together named Cam, whom they welcomed in 2022.

Rickie Fowler, on the other hand, is married to track and field athlete Allison Stokke. They got married in 2019 and are parents of two daughters, Maya Fowler and Nellei Fowler.

Max Homa reflects on playing with Rickie Fowler

Max Homa shakes hands with Rickie Fowler after the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament (Image Source: Imagn)

Homa opened up about playing in the same group as Rickie Fowler in a post-round press conference at the John Deere Classic on Thursday, July 3. He reflected on their strong bonding, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I would think so. I'm super lucky to have a group like that. Two of my closest buddies out here. I've known Rick and Jake forever. So three SoCal guys in the same group and everybody started making a lot birdies, so that was fun."

Max Homa started his campaign at the 2025 John Deere Classic with an opening round of 63 and then played the next round of 68 to settle in a tie for second place with Davis Thompson, Brian Campbell, Davis Lipsky, and Emiliano Grillo.

On the other hand, Rickie Fowler had a solid start with an opening round of 65. However, he struggled in the second round and carded 72 to settle in a tie for 43rd place.

Meanwhile, Doug Ghim has extended his lead after the Friday round. He played the first round of 62 and then carded 68 in the second to settle for a total of 12-under. The tournament will have its finale on Sunday, July 6.

