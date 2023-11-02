“Smart man” - Fans share mixed reactions as Jon Rahm withdraws from Tiger Woods' and Rory McIlroy's TGL Golf League

Jon Rahm announced this Thursday, November 2, his withdrawal from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's tech-driven TGL Golf League. The Spaniard offered as an explanation that this would imply a commitment that he is not currently in a position to make. However, fans have drawn different interpretations of the matter.

There is no doubt that Jon Rahm's withdrawal is both surprising and sensitive for the TGL League. After all, besides Woods and McIlroy, Rahm was the biggest name on the roster.

Fans on social networking sites have made all sorts of assumptions about the "real" motives behind Jon Rahm's decision. Not helping matters are the growing rumors of his impending move to LIV Golf.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter) to Jon Rahm's departure from the TGL League:

"Smart man," said one fan.

"He's said tirelessly he hates the LIV format but yeah ...," another fan remarked.

Here are a few more reactions:

Jon Rahm was one of the main attractions of the upcoming TGL League and had already visited the facilities and tested the simulator that will be used to play. He even said that it was a great opportunity to play in the conditions in which the TGL League will be held.

The TGL League will be played on a virtual course with a simulator designed by FullSwing specifically for the event. There will be six teams with four players each. It has not yet been announced who will fill the vacancy left by Rahm's withdrawal.

What is the truth about the rumors of Jon Rahm joining LIV Golf?

The rumors linking Jon Rahm to LIV Golf are nothing new. In fact, since the inaugural season of the circuit, which is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), there has been much talk that Rahm would be one of the players to leave the PGA Tour. Obviously, that did not happen to date.

But since then, there has been no end to the talk that Rahm will eventually go to LIV Golf. The rumors have gained momentum in recent weeks due to the conclusion of the LIV season and the fact that four spots were left open to be filled in various ways.

In addition, Rahm's close relationship with several of LIV Golf's top players, such as fellow countryman Sergio Garcia and others like Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, is no secret.

Officially, not a word has been said about it. In fact, Rahm has publicly and repeatedly stated that he does not like the format LIV Golf uses for its events. However, he has also publicly called on the PGA Tour to make improvements to its systems that favor the players.

Rahm is one of the best professional players today and is coming off an exceptional season. He won four tournaments in 2022-23, including the Masters. He also won the Ryder Cup as part of the European team.