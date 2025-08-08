“Smell it” - Joel Dahmen claps back at rival MLB fan over Mariners-White Sox clash

Joel Dahmen cheers for the Seattle Mariners after they won the game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Mariners defeated the White Sox in a three-game series sweep.It was an enthralling game, and following the victory of his favourite team, the PGA Tour pro shared a post, seemingly taking a jibe at the White Sox for their struggle. He wrote:&quot;Anyone have a broom?&quot;A fan in the comments section quickly reacted to the post and wrote:&quot;Stfu it’s the White Sox&quot;In response, Dahmen wrote:&quot;Smell it. It’s the mariners are coming&quot;Joel Dahmen is pretty active on social media, particularly on X, where he boasts around 207.9K followers. He often interacts with fans on the platform. On July 7, a fan on X asked Dahmen about his favourite shot on the Tour.In response, the American talked about a shot he hit at the John Deere Classic and said that he would gift a bucket hat if someone found the clip. He wrote:&quot;Might be my second shot into 18 on Sunday from the fairway bunker at the John Deere on Sunday. Whoever finds this clip, gets a bucket hat. I’ll even sign it.&quot;The PGA Tour’s official X account shared the clip of the shot. Joel Dahmen has been playing professionally since 2010 and has only won one tournament on the PGA Tour. He registered a one-stroke win over Rafael Campos and Sam Ryder at the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.A look into Joel Dahmen’s performance in 2025This season on the PGA Tour, Joel Dahmen struggled with his game and failed to make it to the FedEx Cup Playoffs. After the regular PGA Tour season, he was settled in 93rd place in the FedEx Cup standings.Dahmen had a tough start to his campaign and missed the cut in the first two tournaments he played on the circuit, the Sony Open in Hawaii and The American Express. He bounced back with a T9 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, but then missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open.He was close to winning the Corales Puntacana Championship but settled in a tie for second place. Some of his notable finishes are T18 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open and T17 at the Barracuda Championship.Here are the results of the tournaments Joel Dahmen played on the PGA Tour in 2025:Sony Open in Hawaii: Cut (70, 70)The American Express: Cut (64, 71, 73)Farmers Insurance Open: T9 (69, 72, 70, 75)WM Phoenix Open: Cut (73, 70)Mexico Open at Vidanta: T6 (68, 69, 65, 65)Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T32 (68, 66, 68, 72)The Players Championship: T54 (76, 66, 74, 75)Valspar Championship: Cut (74, 74)Texas Children’s Houston Open: T18 (71, 66, 67, 66)Valero Texas Open: Cut (71, 73)Corales Puntacana Championship: T2 (62, 66, 71, 76)Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Cut (65, 71)The CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Cut (70, 68)ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic: Cut (71, 74)Charles Schwab Challenge: Cut (74, 71)RBC Canadian Open: Cut (70, 69)Rocket Classic: Cut (74, 71)John Deere Classic: T57 (66, 69, 70, 74)Genesis Scottish Open: Cut (72, 71)Barracuda Championship: T17 (+31)3M Open: T39 (67, 65, 71, 69)Wyndham Championship: T15 (61, 67, 73, 68)