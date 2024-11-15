“So beautiful”: Fans go gaga as Charley Hull models for iconic golf clothing brand

Fans reacted as British golfer Charley Hull, one of the most popular golfers in the circuit and has modeled for numerous reputed brands, did so with Malbon Golf, an iconic brand.

She posted pictures from a shoot with them on Instagram, and fans love the photos. In the two-picture post, Hull is seen wearing a dark blue sweater with white collars and cuffs, while her long blonde hair is tied in a ponytail. The 28-year-old finished off her look with smoky eyes and small gold hoops.

Fans appreciated her look and filled the comments section with compliments.

"So beautiful," one said.

"The face of a Goddess! And you’re a hell of a great golfer/athlete," another added.

Image via @charley.hull

"The next Bond girl," one fan gushed.

"You’re gonna be in the next James Bond film right?" another wrote.

"So classic and classy," one fan complimented.

"Why so serious?!?" another wondered.

Malbon Golf also commented on the post with a red heart. Charley Hull had partnered with the apparel brand in January this year.

"It’s also now possible to look good and be comfortable, especially on the golf course" - Charley Hull

Charley Hull (Source: Getty)

After the likes of Jason Day, Jesper Parnevik, Erika Smith and Gigi Stoll, Charley Hull signed a deal with golf apparel brand Malbon Golf earlier this year. Since then, she has featured in multiple types of content for the brand.

Hull who takes inspiration from Anna Kournikova Iglesias and Margot Robbie, is known for her impeccable fashion sense along with her golf skills. Even during play, the golfer is often seen sporting bright colors, pleated skirts and oversized scrunchies. She said about her sartorial choice while playing (via LPGA Tour):

"I like to look sporty but stylish, and I like clothes that accentuate my figure. Obviously a little less sporty off the course, but I love fashion and like to look equally stylish and hopefully a little bit chic."

Golf has traditionally been a sport with strict dress codes, but over the last few years, the rules have become more flexible. Hull talked about brands like Malbon Golf aiding the fashion movement for female golfers:

"It’s great that thanks to brands such as Malbon, women now have the chance to consider fashion when they get dressed for golf. I don’t think that was the case a few years ago.

"I think it’s also now possible to look good and be comfortable, especially on the golf course, and it’s even better that you can stay in what you’re wearing when you go out to meet friends post-golf!"

She added:

"With dress codes in golf generally getting more relaxed, hopefully, we can keep introducing more fashion. I know that Malbon will be on it!"

Joining Charley Hull, 2019 US Women's Open winner Jeongeun Lee also became a brand ambassador for Malbon Golf in January this year.

