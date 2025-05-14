“So cold!”: Nelly Korda shares hilarious behind the scenes of her SI Swimsuit shoot

Nelly Korda is the world's top-ranked female golfer. She's coming off an impressive season and remains one of the top athletes in the world of sports. Golf is her calling, but she has also done a little bit of modeling on the side.

Just a couple of days ago, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition went live. Several models were featured both on the cover and between the pages, including Korda.

Nelly Korda by the ocean for the SI Swimsuit Edition photoshoot (Instagram/@nellykorda)

The golfer shared some of the behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot on her Instagram story. Korda captioned the photo:

"So cold."

The crew had to get some water on Korda's back and neck to make it look as if she'd been swimming in the ocean. To maintain the best look for the photo, Korda remained on the sand, but some cold water was poured on her body to add to the realism of the photo.

Korda said when the photos were being taken via SI:

"Golf has impacted my life in an incredible way outside of the sport. I get to inspire the next generation, I see girls that look up to me and I get to travel the world for a living and do what I love," she said [via Sports Illustrated]

Korda was part of a larger shoot with a lot of models, including Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims. Olivia Dunne, Salma Hayek, and more were also involved with the swimsuit edition of the magazine this year.

Nelly Korda breaks down doing her first SI Swimsuit shoot

Nelly Korda did a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition photoshoot for the first time. It may or may not be the last time, but the LPGA Tour star had a good time doing it.

Nelly Korda is now a swimsuit model (Image via Imagn)

She said via Bunkered:

“It was such an exciting shoot. I think that’s what the shoot is about. I think that’s what life is about, also, sometimes challenging yourself.”

Nelly Korda went on:

“I had such a great crew to work with and work alongside. It was just so much fun. When people look at these photos, I hope it inspires them to rock what they got. Golf has impacted my life in an incredible way outside the sport. I get to inspire the next generation. I see girls that look up to me.”

Korda is coming off a T5 finish at the Mizuho Americas Open last weekend. Atthaya Thitikul beat her by six strokes.

