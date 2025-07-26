Tony Finau joined in with fans and golf enthusiasts alike to celebrate the release of the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2. He shared his excitement in his latest post on his Instagram Story.
The golfer reposted the teaser for the film and expressed his heartfelt appreciation for Happy Gilmore's actor Adam Sandler, who was also the writer and producer for the film.
Here's what Tony Finau had to say about the Hollywood star, who is worth $440 million according to Celebrity Net Worth (via Instagram @tonyfinaugolf):
"Out on Netflix now!! So cool to be a part of. Love you brother @adamsandler."
Tony Finau thanked Adam Sandler for not only being one of golf's most beloved movie characters but also for giving him an opportunity to dip his toe in a new pool. The PGA Tour star brought his signature charm from the golf course and delivered it perfectly on Hollywood's big screen.
Who were the other golfers who starred in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Tony Finau?
Tony Finau was one of the many globally recognized golfers to have cameos in the Happy Gilmore 2 film. With most of the professional golfers playing their own characters, John Daly was the first to make his appearance in the sequel.
The Netflix film also features both the World No. 1 golfers - Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda. Golfing legends Nancy Lopez, Nick Faldo, Jack Nicklaus, Fred Couples, and many others were a pleasant surprise for the audience.
Tony Finau's fellow competitors on the PGA Tour, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, and many others enjoyed making their Hollywood debuts. Fans were also able to see Major championship winners Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau play key roles as themselves in the cult classic film.
LPGA Tour sensation Charley Hull also made a cameo in the film alongside golf's favorite influencer Paige Spiranac. Here's a look at all the professional golf players who made cameos in the Happy Gilmore 2 film alongside Tony Finau (via Netflix):
- John Daly
- Rory McIlroy
- Scottie Scheffler
- Brooks Koepka
- Bryson Dechambeau
- Justin Thomas
- Will Zalatoris
- Jack Nicklaus
- Lee Trevino
- Collin Morikawa
- Jordan Spieth
- Keegan Bradley
- Rickie Fowler
- Corey Pavin
- Fred Couples
- Xander Schauffele
- Paige Spiranac
- Charley Hull
- David Duval
- Colin Montgomerie
- Nelly Korda
- Nancy Lopez
- Annabel Angel
- Wyndham Clark
- Bubba Watson
- Tony Finau
- Retief Goosen
- Jim Furyk
- Charles Howell III
- Sir Nick Faldo
Golfers were not the only professional athletes to make cameos in the Netflix film. Happy Gilmore 2 also saw Travis Kelce play the role of a waiter. Former NFL star Reggie Bush played the role of a golfer in the rival league.