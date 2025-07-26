  • home icon
  • Golf
  • "So cool to be part a of," Tony Finau sends love to $440M Hollywood star on 'Happy Gilmore 2' release day

"So cool to be part a of," Tony Finau sends love to $440M Hollywood star on 'Happy Gilmore 2' release day

By Lathika Krishna
Published Jul 26, 2025 02:01 GMT
Netflix
Tony Finau and his wife, Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" Premiere (Image via Getty)

Tony Finau joined in with fans and golf enthusiasts alike to celebrate the release of the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2. He shared his excitement in his latest post on his Instagram Story.

Ad

The golfer reposted the teaser for the film and expressed his heartfelt appreciation for Happy Gilmore's actor Adam Sandler, who was also the writer and producer for the film.

Here's what Tony Finau had to say about the Hollywood star, who is worth $440 million according to Celebrity Net Worth (via Instagram @tonyfinaugolf):

"Out on Netflix now!! So cool to be a part of. Love you brother @adamsandler."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Tony Finau thanks Adam Sandler (Image via Instagram @tonyfinaugolf)
Tony Finau thanks Adam Sandler (Image via Instagram @tonyfinaugolf)

Tony Finau thanked Adam Sandler for not only being one of golf's most beloved movie characters but also for giving him an opportunity to dip his toe in a new pool. The PGA Tour star brought his signature charm from the golf course and delivered it perfectly on Hollywood's big screen.

Ad

Who were the other golfers who starred in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Tony Finau?

Tony Finau was one of the many globally recognized golfers to have cameos in the Happy Gilmore 2 film. With most of the professional golfers playing their own characters, John Daly was the first to make his appearance in the sequel.

The Netflix film also features both the World No. 1 golfers - Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda. Golfing legends Nancy Lopez, Nick Faldo, Jack Nicklaus, Fred Couples, and many others were a pleasant surprise for the audience.

Ad

Tony Finau's fellow competitors on the PGA Tour, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, and many others enjoyed making their Hollywood debuts. Fans were also able to see Major championship winners Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau play key roles as themselves in the cult classic film.

LPGA Tour sensation Charley Hull also made a cameo in the film alongside golf's favorite influencer Paige Spiranac. Here's a look at all the professional golf players who made cameos in the Happy Gilmore 2 film alongside Tony Finau (via Netflix):

Ad
  • John Daly
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Bryson Dechambeau
  • Justin Thomas
  • Will Zalatoris
  • Jack Nicklaus
  • Lee Trevino
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Rickie Fowler
  • Corey Pavin
  • Fred Couples
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Paige Spiranac
  • Charley Hull
  • David Duval
  • Colin Montgomerie
  • Nelly Korda
  • Nancy Lopez
  • Annabel Angel
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Bubba Watson
  • Tony Finau
  • Retief Goosen
  • Jim Furyk
  • Charles Howell III
  • Sir Nick Faldo

Golfers were not the only professional athletes to make cameos in the Netflix film. Happy Gilmore 2 also saw Travis Kelce play the role of a waiter. Former NFL star Reggie Bush played the role of a golfer in the rival league.

About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications