Tony Finau joined in with fans and golf enthusiasts alike to celebrate the release of the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2. He shared his excitement in his latest post on his Instagram Story.

The golfer reposted the teaser for the film and expressed his heartfelt appreciation for Happy Gilmore's actor Adam Sandler, who was also the writer and producer for the film.

Here's what Tony Finau had to say about the Hollywood star, who is worth $440 million according to Celebrity Net Worth (via Instagram @tonyfinaugolf):

"Out on Netflix now!! So cool to be a part of. Love you brother @adamsandler."

Tony Finau thanks Adam Sandler (Image via Instagram @tonyfinaugolf)

Tony Finau thanked Adam Sandler for not only being one of golf's most beloved movie characters but also for giving him an opportunity to dip his toe in a new pool. The PGA Tour star brought his signature charm from the golf course and delivered it perfectly on Hollywood's big screen.

Who were the other golfers who starred in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Tony Finau?

Tony Finau was one of the many globally recognized golfers to have cameos in the Happy Gilmore 2 film. With most of the professional golfers playing their own characters, John Daly was the first to make his appearance in the sequel.

The Netflix film also features both the World No. 1 golfers - Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda. Golfing legends Nancy Lopez, Nick Faldo, Jack Nicklaus, Fred Couples, and many others were a pleasant surprise for the audience.

Tony Finau's fellow competitors on the PGA Tour, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, and many others enjoyed making their Hollywood debuts. Fans were also able to see Major championship winners Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau play key roles as themselves in the cult classic film.

LPGA Tour sensation Charley Hull also made a cameo in the film alongside golf's favorite influencer Paige Spiranac. Here's a look at all the professional golf players who made cameos in the Happy Gilmore 2 film alongside Tony Finau (via Netflix):

John Daly

Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler

Brooks Koepka

Bryson Dechambeau

Justin Thomas

Will Zalatoris

Jack Nicklaus

Lee Trevino

Collin Morikawa

Jordan Spieth

Keegan Bradley

Rickie Fowler

Corey Pavin

Fred Couples

Xander Schauffele

Paige Spiranac

Charley Hull

David Duval

Colin Montgomerie

Nelly Korda

Nancy Lopez

Annabel Angel

Wyndham Clark

Bubba Watson

Tony Finau

Retief Goosen

Jim Furyk

Charles Howell III

Sir Nick Faldo

Golfers were not the only professional athletes to make cameos in the Netflix film. Happy Gilmore 2 also saw Travis Kelce play the role of a waiter. Former NFL star Reggie Bush played the role of a golfer in the rival league.

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More