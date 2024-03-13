Rory McIlroy recently spoke about possible changes that Strategic Sports Group (SSG) might make to the PGA Tour format after they recently invested in it. With a $3 billion investment confirmed by SSG, they will be looking to change up a few things to make the circuit more engaging for fans all over the world.

The SSG will aim to enhance fan experiences, making it more exciting for fans to watch the game. Comparing the golf season to the Formula 1 season, McIlroy said in a post by Dan Rapaport:

“Like think of like.. Formula One for example. Like you go there and it's a weekend of racing. there's so much else going on and you get 400,000 people entered in through the gates on any given weekend.”

After his comments, fans had mixed reactions to what SSG is proposing as the future of golf. Many thought that the proposed changes were what LIV Golf is currently implementing in its format already.

"So copy from liv," one fan wrote.

"How about making tickets NOT $100+, beers $14, food $20 and merchandise ungodly high," wrote another fan.

"Did he say everything about LIV without saying LIV?" a third fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

Rory McIlroy talks about increasing engagement amongst fans and players alike on the PGA Tour amidst $3 billion SSG investment

Fan engagements are at the top of SSG's list of changes proposed for the PGA Tour in the future. However, another thing that was stressed upon by the group is increased engagement of golfers, and making them more open to being a part of fan experiences.

Speaking via the Mirror, Rory McIlroy said:

"Then, once those things are created, you've got to go sell those things to fans, sponsors, media. To me, that seems a little backwards. I think what needs to happen is, you need to create things for the fans, for the sponsors, for the media, and then you have to go sell that to the players."

Rory McIlroy said that the ideas for increasing fan engagement should be explained to the players, especially as a way of making business. McIlroy said that it is important for players to be a part of the business in order to make it better and more sustainable.