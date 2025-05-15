"So disappointing"; "Why wasn’t he at the Champions dinner?" - Phil Mickelson sends fans into frenzy after late arrival at PGA Championship

Fans on social media have reacted to Phil Mickelson's late arrival for the practice round of the 2025 PGA Championship. The American golfer is preparing to play this week in the Major, which will start on May 15.

Ahead of the tournament, players practiced their game on Wednesday, but Mickelson was not in the practice area. However, he showed up for practice at around 7 p.m. Phil Mickelson Tracker shared the news about his arrival at the tournament on its X account.

Fans in the comment section reacted to the six-time major winner's arrival for the PGA Championship practice round and called it "disappointing." Some even questioned his missing from the Champions dinner.

"So disappointing," a fan wrote.

"Why wasn’t he at the Champions dinner?" another fan wrote.

Some took a hilarious jibe at him, saying he might be "partying" somewhere.

"He’s out partying somewhere," another fan commented.

However, some were hopeful to see him play this week and make the cut in the major, while one fan was critical of his performance.

"Hope he makes the weekend," a fan said.

"Arriving Wednesday and leaving Friday," another fan said.

"With all the rain Mon and Tue, not surprised," a fan wrote.

When will Phil Mickelson tee off at the PGA Championship 2025?

Phil Mickelson will start his game at the 2025 PGA Championship on Thursday, May 15. He will tee off for the opening round in a group with Tommy Fleetwood and Jason Day on the tenth hole at 7:49 a.m. ET.

The tournament will start at 7 a.m. ET with Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, and Martin Kaymer on the first hole, while John Perry, Justin Hicks, and Ryan Fox will start on the tenth hole at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele will tee off in a group with Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler at 8:22 a.m. ET on the tenth hole.

Here are some notable tee times for the 2025 PGA Championship round 1 (all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

7:00 a.m. – Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer

7:33 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Johnson

8:28 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Sam Stevens, Rico Hoey

8:39 a.m. – Bobby Gates, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

12:52 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann

1:03 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Will Zalatoris, Adam Scott

1:14 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa

1:25 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Aberg

1:36 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

1:47 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland

1:58 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley

2:09 p.m. – Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman

Tee No. 10

7:05 a.m. – John Parry, Justin Hicks, Ryan Fox

7:38 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry

7:49 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day

8:00 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:11 a.m. – Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard

8:22 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

8:33 a.m. – Tony Finau, Nicolai Højgaard, Max Greyserman

12:25 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, Adam Hadwin

