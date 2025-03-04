"So glad": Justin Thomas reacts to Xander Schauffele's trash talk during TGL victory over Rory McIlroy's team

Xander Schauffele was instrumental in his team's victory over Boston Common Golf Club last night in TGL. The golfer was a key player on the course, but he was also an avid trash-talker off it. He was mic'd up and offered a lot of hilarious comments on his opponents.

Justin Thomas did not play last night, but he was glad his fellow PGA Tour star got the chance to have a microphone on him. It gives the golf world the chance to see Schauffele, who won two Majors last year, with all the trash-talking.

Xander Schauffele got called out by Justin Thomas (Instagram/justinthomas34)

Thomas shared the reel of Schauffele's highlights to his Instagram story and added the caption:

"So glad the world is finally starting to see that Xander Schauffele is a real life talking Energizer bunny."

Thomas has ample experience being on the receiving end of Schauffele's seemingly never-ending trash-talk, and he's glad the rest of the world can now understand how frequent it really is.

Thomas and his Atlanta Drive Golf Club play their final regular-season match tonight against Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club. However, this result is only slightly meaningful, as Jupiter Links has been eliminated and Atlanta is already in the postseason.

Both Woods' team and Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf Club, which lost to Schauffele and the New York Golf Club, are out. McIlroy's team went winless in its first season.

Min Woo Lee reflects on playing with teammates on TGL

TGL revolutionized golf by adding teams, something LIV Golf has also done in recent years. However, LIV players compete against one another but have a cumulative team score. TGL players compete together as one unit and there is no individual winner.

Min Woo Lee reflected on TGL season (Image via Imagn)

That change is something very different for many of these golfers, including Min Woo Lee. He said after Bay Golf Club's loss on Monday night via CBS Sports:

"It doesn't feel great. I think this is what it feels like to be on a team sport. You don't want to let anyone down. There was a couple shots where I felt like I left out. But you've got your teammates to back you up, too. We're looking forward to the playoffs, and hopefully we bring our good stuff there."

The Bay lost the match, but they're still in great shape moving forward. It was their first loss and it did cost them the chance to be the league's first-ever number one seed, but they're currently the owners of the number two seed anyway and will be one of the top playoff contenders in a few weeks when the postseason comes around.

