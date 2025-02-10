"So jazzed for you, Yealimi Noh!"; "Great tourney" – Fans react to 23-yo golfer winning the Founders Cup 2025

On Sunday, February 9, Yealimi Noh fired a bogey-free 68 to win the Founders Cup 2025. Following the final round, she aggregated at 21-under to secure a four-stroke victory over Jin Young Ko.

Noh entered the final round of the Founders Cup with a one-stroke 54-hole lead. In the final round, she picked up three birdies, while Jin Young Ko fell behind after shooting an even-par 71.

The Founders Cup 2025 is Noh's first win on the LPGA Tour as well as her first-ever professional triumph.

Fans online showered praise on the 23-year-old golfer for her maiden LPGA Tour victory. Here's a look at some reactions:

"So jazzed for you, Yealimi. Congrats. Such a bright future. Each week the LPGA delivers. Best Tour out there," one fan wrote.

"Great tourney young lady🥰🥰 Congratulations 🥰," another fan posted.

"Yealimi has been a LPGA pro since 2018 and she’s only 24. There’s a lot more dubs in her bag. 👍👏👏👏," this fan commented.

"I think if Yealimi Noh can start contending and winning regularly she's an automatic super star. Would 100% help elevate the LPGA, she's electric," one fan opined.

"Congratulations Yealimi on your win & I know it is not easy to play w/ the world number 1 JY Ko. Overall, enjoy your 1st win," another fan posted.

"Congrats! Beat my girl JYK with some epic approach shots and clutch putts," one user remarked.

"Learned from my past experiences," - Yealimi Noh reflects on her Founders Cup 2025 win

Pajaree Anannarukarn gives American golfer Yealimi Noh a champagne bath after winning the Founders Cup 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

During the winner's press conference, Yealimi Noh reflected on her Founders Cup 2025 win.

"Just really, really happy and just really proud of how I kept it together today," she said. "I feel like I've been in this position a couple times now and I feel like I really learned from my past experiences. Really proud I've gotten it done today."

Noh bagged a $300,000 paycheck for the Founders Cup 2025 win while Jin Young Ko earned $187,584 for finishing runner-up. Here's a look at the payout for the top ten performers at Bradenton:

1. Yealimi Noh: $300,000

2. Jin Young Ko: $187,584

3. Megan Khang: $136,079

T4. Hannah Green: $86,440

T4. Jin Hee Im: $86,440

T4. Miyu Yamashita: $86,440

T7. Nelly Korda: $51,522

T7. Celine Boutier: $51,522

T7. Minami Katsu: $51,522

10. Angel Yin: $41,594

