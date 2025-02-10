"So jazzed for you, Yealimi Noh!"; "Great tourney" – Fans react to 23-yo golfer winning the Founders Cup 2025

On Sunday, February 9, Yealimi Noh fired a bogey-free 68 to win the Founders Cup 2025. Following the final round, she aggregated at 21-under to secure a four-stroke victory over Jin Young Ko.
Noh entered the final round of the Founders Cup with a one-stroke 54-hole lead. In the final round, she picked up three birdies, while Jin Young Ko fell behind after shooting an even-par 71.
The Founders Cup 2025 is Noh's first win on the LPGA Tour as well as her first-ever professional triumph.
Fans online showered praise on the 23-year-old golfer for her maiden LPGA Tour victory. Here's a look at some reactions:
"So jazzed for you, Yealimi. Congrats. Such a bright future. Each week the LPGA delivers. Best Tour out there," one fan wrote.
"Great tourney young lady🥰🥰 Congratulations 🥰," another fan posted.
"Yealimi has been a LPGA pro since 2018 and she’s only 24. There’s a lot more dubs in her bag. 👍👏👏👏," this fan commented.
"I think if Yealimi Noh can start contending and winning regularly she's an automatic super star. Would 100% help elevate the LPGA, she's electric," one fan opined.
"Congratulations Yealimi on your win & I know it is not easy to play w/ the world number 1 JY Ko. Overall, enjoy your 1st win," another fan posted.
"Congrats! Beat my girl JYK with some epic approach shots and clutch putts," one user remarked.
"Learned from my past experiences," - Yealimi Noh reflects on her Founders Cup 2025 win
During the winner's press conference, Yealimi Noh reflected on her Founders Cup 2025 win.
"Just really, really happy and just really proud of how I kept it together today," she said. "I feel like I've been in this position a couple times now and I feel like I really learned from my past experiences. Really proud I've gotten it done today."
Noh bagged a $300,000 paycheck for the Founders Cup 2025 win while Jin Young Ko earned $187,584 for finishing runner-up. Here's a look at the payout for the top ten performers at Bradenton:
- 1. Yealimi Noh: $300,000
- 2. Jin Young Ko: $187,584
- 3. Megan Khang: $136,079
- T4. Hannah Green: $86,440
- T4. Jin Hee Im: $86,440
- T4. Miyu Yamashita: $86,440
- T7. Nelly Korda: $51,522
- T7. Celine Boutier: $51,522
- T7. Minami Katsu: $51,522
- 10. Angel Yin: $41,594