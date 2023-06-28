“So, they're making it up as they go...” – Fans react to PGA Tour’s latest release on the PGA-PIF alliance after player meeting

The PGA Tour issued a statement regarding its deal with PIF following a players' meeting held on Tuesday, June 27, stating that a new phase of negotiations has started.

The players-only meeting was held ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. The Players' Directors include Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson, Charley Hoffman, and Peter Malnati.

The PGA Tour Policy Board's statement seemed to indicate that they were reconsidering the deal and that it might not happen eventually.

NUCLR Golf reported:

"The PGA TOUR policy board says the deal with the PIF has “entered a new phase of negotiations” following a “productive” meeting this afternoon in Detroit with Player Directors. The board says the PGA TOUR is now determining if it can reach a definitive agreement to move forward."

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF JUST IN: The PGA TOUR policy board says the deal with the PIF has “entered a new phase of negotiations” following a “productive” meeting this afternoon in Detroit with Player Directors. The board says the PGA TOUR is now determining if it can reach a definitive agreement to… JUST IN: The PGA TOUR policy board says the deal with the PIF has “entered a new phase of negotiations” following a “productive” meeting this afternoon in Detroit with Player Directors. The board says the PGA TOUR is now determining if it can reach a definitive agreement to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨JUST IN: The PGA TOUR policy board says the deal with the PIF has “entered a new phase of negotiations” following a “productive” meeting this afternoon in Detroit with Player Directors. The board says the PGA TOUR is now determining if it can reach a definitive agreement to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Golf Twitter seemed critical of the latest announcement. Many fans felt backing out wasn't a great idea for the PGA Tour, and it wouldn't survive if that happened.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"So, they're making it up as they go..."

"Man if the tour backs out it will destroy them. All the top players not named rory will bail on the pga. The pga would basically be the korn ferry. Lmao"

Drew @drewdamn87



All the top players not named rory will bail on the pga.



The pga would basically be the korn ferry. Lmao @NUCLRGOLF Man if the tour backs out it will destroy them.All the top players not named rory will bail on the pga.The pga would basically be the korn ferry. Lmao @NUCLRGOLF Man if the tour backs out it will destroy them. All the top players not named rory will bail on the pga. The pga would basically be the korn ferry. Lmao

"The darkest days are ahead. It's such a shame they fell for the bait and got sucked in. Despite being the most powerful country in the world, we just don’t have the capital in sports to really compete. Crazy"

redsrangers @EricNova2124 @NUCLRGOLF The darkest days are ahead. Such a shame they fell for the bait and got suckered in. Despite being the most powerful country in the world, we just don’t have the capital in sport to really compete. Crazy @NUCLRGOLF The darkest days are ahead. Such a shame they fell for the bait and got suckered in. Despite being the most powerful country in the world, we just don’t have the capital in sport to really compete. Crazy

"This is very very different than what was announced a couple weeks ago. I would hazard a guess that they are reconsidering this transaction in part or in whole."

Marston B. Hughes @HughesMarston @NUCLRGOLF This is very very different than what was announced a couple weeks ago. I would hazard a guess that they are reconsidering this transaction in part or in whole. @NUCLRGOLF This is very very different than what was announced a couple weeks ago. I would hazard a guess that they are reconsidering this transaction in part or in whole.

"And golf dies"

"If the tour backs out they can not survive. Financially they can not compete and they have now shown their hand to the players."

KelleyTy @KelleyTyrell @NUCLRGOLF If the tour backs out they can not survive. Financially they can not compete and they have now shown their hand to the players. @NUCLRGOLF If the tour backs out they can not survive. Financially they can not compete and they have now shown their hand to the players.

"Yawn! None of us know anything. Let’s wait and see whatever happens. I get some of you need clicks or pretend to know 🙄"

Todd Anderson @andertdd @NUCLRGOLF Yawn! None of us know anything. Let’s wait and see whatever happens. I get some of you need clicks or pretend to know 🙄 @NUCLRGOLF Yawn! None of us know anything. Let’s wait and see whatever happens. I get some of you need clicks or pretend to know 🙄

"Can’t wait to see Rahm tee off at Valderama."

"YAR and PIF are like a rich group at a fancy restaurant who ordered their meal then sit around drinking and laughing while others prepare it."

Magic Realism @Dishlocation @NUCLRGOLF YAR and PIF are like a rich group at a fancy restaurant who ordered their meal then sit around drinking and laughing while others prepare it. @NUCLRGOLF YAR and PIF are like a rich group at a fancy restaurant who ordered their meal then sit around drinking and laughing while others prepare it.

"I was hoping PGA, DP World & LIV merging/not merging/combining etc etc etc would mean a World Tour 🌍 but sadly it just be exactly the same just with more money chucked in by the Saudis&PGA still shitting in DP just like what they hated about LIV doing to them."

rhys @rhyspainter1 but sadly it just be exactly the same just with more money chucked in by the Saudis&PGA still shitting in DP just like what they hated about LIV doing to them. @NUCLRGOLF I was hoping PGA, DP World & LIV merging/not merging/combining etc etc etc would mean a World Tourbut sadly it just be exactly the same just with more money chucked in by the Saudis&PGA still shitting in DP just like what they hated about LIV doing to them. @NUCLRGOLF I was hoping PGA, DP World & LIV merging/not merging/combining etc etc etc would mean a World Tour 🌍 but sadly it just be exactly the same just with more money chucked in by the Saudis&PGA still shitting in DP just like what they hated about LIV doing to them.

"I bet that most of the talks are about pacifying the Justice Department’s antitrust investigation."

JStewgolf @JStewGolf @NUCLRGOLF I bet that most of the talks are about pacifying the Justice Department’s antitrust investigation. @NUCLRGOLF I bet that most of the talks are about pacifying the Justice Department’s antitrust investigation.

"Why are all these big items happen on off field weeks - hummm"

Tommy @BourbonTommy @NUCLRGOLF Why are all these big items happen on off field weeks - hummm @NUCLRGOLF Why are all these big items happen on off field weeks - hummm

"I think the PIF has agreed to leave LIV in the minors in order to join the PGA. We will see what happens."

g @gman49131 @NUCLRGOLF I think the PIF has agreed to leave LIV in the minors in order to join the PGA. We will see what happens. @NUCLRGOLF I think the PIF has agreed to leave LIV in the minors in order to join the PGA. We will see what happens.

"Can’t wait to see Rahm tee off at Valderama."

"I bet that most of the talks are about pacifying the Justice Department’s antitrust investigation."

JStewgolf @JStewGolf @NUCLRGOLF I bet that most of the talks are about pacifying the Justice Department’s antitrust investigation. @NUCLRGOLF I bet that most of the talks are about pacifying the Justice Department’s antitrust investigation.

Key points of the PIF-PGA Tour framework agreement

Here are the important points from the PGA Tour and PIF framework agreement that was made public on Monday, June 27:

The PGA Tour will be the primary controlling authority of the NewCo. Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan will hold the CEO position of NewCo, while Yasir Al Rumayyan, the governor of PIF, will assume the role of chairman. Serving as board members will be Ed Herlihy and Jimmy Dunne, both members of the Tour's board.

A communication panel will be formed in order to facilitate a smoother transition.

PIF will invest in the newly formed entity for the benefit and growth of the game. It will have first right of refusal on funds raised by NewCo It will also sponsor the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and other international tours.

Poll : 0 votes