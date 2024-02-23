“So much has changed and I’ve changed” - Adam Scott reflects on his equipment evolution and curiosity in exploration

Adam Scott has had a long career in professional golf. Over time, his bag has evolved into a conglomerate of different brands, which Scott explains as his way of adapting to new circumstances.

Scott began the 2024 season with clubs from five brands in his bag (Ping, Srixon, Vokey, TaylorMade and an L.A.B.) in addition to the Titleist ball. However, his gear is in a constant state of evolution

He recently gave an interview to Golf.com, where he explained the reasons behind such a diverse bag:

"So much has changed and I’ve changed obviously a lot. This was time where the support wasn’t as necessary, because I feel I’ve learned about equipment and I know my own game, and I could see the areas I was struggling in, and I felt like I could have a little more freedom."

Adam Scott also explained that his interest in staying at the top of his game has led him to keep exploring new equipment. It's a matter of "adapt or die," Scott opined.

"You have to adapt and I feel more than ever — unfortunately because of my age and the way the game has moved to where, with all the data and all the info being provided to younger players, they’re getting years of experience right out of the gate. My experience counts for less today."

"For me it’s kind of adapt or die at this point. That wasn’t the decision to be a free agent. But that was definitely a decision last March, after the Bay Hill tournament [Arnold Palmer Invitational]. I’m like, 'I gotta get over playing golf the way Adam has always played golf. And move with the times a little bit.'"

Adam Scott turned professional in 2000 and has won 32 events so far. On the PGA Tour, he has won 14 tournaments, including several notable ones such as The Masters (2013), THE PLAYERS (2004) and The Tour Championship (2006).

Additionally, he became the No. 1 in the world ranking in 2014.

What's in Adam Scott's bag?

As of February 2024, Adam Scott's bag was integrated with the following equipment (via Golf Span):

Driver: PING G430 LST, Graphite Design Tour AD DI-7 Wood Shaft

PING G430 LST, Graphite Design Tour AD DI-7 Wood Shaft Fairway woods: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus and TaylorMade Stealth, Graphite Design Tour AD DI-9x shafts

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus and TaylorMade Stealth, Graphite Design Tour AD DI-9x shafts Irons: Mizuno Pro FLI-HI x2 and Custom Adam Scott Miura Blades, KBS Tour Steel shaft

Mizuno Pro FLI-HI x2 and Custom Adam Scott Miura Blades, KBS Tour Steel shaft Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 and Titleist Vokey Wedgeworks, KBS Tour 130 X and KBS Wedge 130 X

Titleist Vokey SM8 and Titleist Vokey Wedgeworks, KBS Tour 130 X and KBS Wedge 130 X Putter: L.A.B. Golf “Mezz.1 Proto”

L.A.B. Golf “Mezz.1 Proto” Ball: Titleist Pro V1.

Scott has played three events during the 2024 season on the PGA Tour, with as many Top 20 finishes. He finished T20 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T8 at the WM Phoenix Open and T19 at the Genesis Invitational.