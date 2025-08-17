"So proud of our 4 lbs preemie" - Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims celebrates son's 'coming home' anniversary

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, celebrated her son's coming home anniversary on social media. The American golfer welcomed their son in July 2023. However, he was born six weeks early and was in the NICU before they took him home.On Saturday, Sims shared a picture on her Instagram account, celebrating the day they took home Crew from the hospital. She shared a throwback picture from Aug. 16, 2023, and penned a heartfelt caption.“Crew man’s coming home anniversary! He was born 6 weeks early (33w 5d) and spent 20 days in the NICU. I’m so proud of our 4 lb preemie!” she wrote.Still from Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims' Instagram story /@jenamsimsShe shared a picture with Koepka and the baby. Back in 2023, Sims had provided an update about the health of her baby on Instagram.&quot;He's off oxygen (🙏🏻), breathing on his own, he is starting to take a bottle (in very small amounts) otherwise feeding through his nose. He is meeting tiny milestones every day!&quot; she had shared (via People magazine).&quot;Leaving the hospital without your baby is something I wish on no one. It's the hardest thing we've ever done. We have been visiting him as much as possible, and know he's in the absolute best care,&quot; she added.Brooks Koepka’s wife is quite active on social media, and she keeps updating her fans about her day-to-day life and her son’s journey. Last month, they celebrated Crew’s second birthday.Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shares a heartfelt message on her son's birthdayBrooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, celebrated their son’s second birthday in a heartfelt post on Instagram on July 27. She shared an adorable video of the baby with a caption:&quot;Appreciate the beauty in everything, and always take time to stop and smell the flowers. Happy 2nd birthday to our wild child, CSK 🫶 @bkoepka 🩵&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAhead of the Crew's birthday, the Koepka family was in Northern Ireland for the Open Championship. The American golfer competed in the event, while his wife and son were there to support him. Sims also shared glimpses of their outing on her Instagram handle on July 21 with a one-word caption.&quot;Dracarys! 🐉🔥&quot; she wrote.$3 $3 $3 She shared a picture of Crew in the first slide. He wore a white hoodie and trousers. It was followed by a picture of Sime, who posed with a camera in an olive hoodie and black pants. The 36-year-old posted a few more snaps of the beautiful location and some with her son exploring new places.Sims and Koepka’s love story started in 2015 after they met at the Masters. The relationship blossomed, and two years later, in 2017, they went public.She cheered for him when he won the U.S. Open in 2018 and also attended the ESPY Awards in 2019 with the golfer. They got engaged in 2021, and in June 2022, they got married.