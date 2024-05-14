"So proud of you" - Brooks Koepka congratulates wife Jena Sims for featuring in SI Swimsuit 2024

Brooks Koepka congratulated his wife Jena Sims Koepka for featuring in the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Jena Sims featured in the magazine's 60th-anniversary edition and was also named the 2024 Swimsuit Rookie.

Brooks Koepka posted his wife's picture on Instagram with the caption:

"So proud of you @jenasims amazing to see what hard work can do! I love you!"

The couple began dating in 2017 after meeting at the 2015 Masters at Augusta National. They got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022.

Jena Sims went through a lengthy audition process to earn her spot in the magazine's 60th anniversary issue. She competed against thousands of contestants to earn her spot.

Sims shared the news on Instagram wearing the Rookie 2024 swimsuit.

"Thank YOU for the votes, the support, the reshares, even the hate. It all counted 💙 WE DID IT BABY!!! Beyond honored to be named one of the first rookies for the 60th anniversary issue of @si_swimsuit alongside my fellow Swim Search winners. @theswimfluencenetwork"

Out of 12 Rookies, seven walked Sports Illustrated's Swim Week. She walked the runway while she was into the third trimester of her pregnancy with her and Brooks Koepka's son Crew Sims Koepka.

Jena Sims spoke with Sports Illustrated on training for the audition after the birth of their child. She said:

"When I was training for Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit], I would literally get up every single day—before Crew got up—and just work out”

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims' Son

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims tied the knot in 2022. They welcomed their first child together into the world on July 27, 2023. The couple revealed the birth of their son Crew Sims Koepka via an Instagram post.

Jena Sims Koepka gave birth to their son via a C section procedure due to the baby's breech position. Crew Sims Koepka was born six weeks early and had to stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the hospital while Jena Sims made a speedy recovery.

The Koepkas celebrated Brooks Koepka's 2024 LIV Golf Invitational Singapore win at Sentosa Golf Club. The four-time LIV Golf winner said in an interview with LIV Golf after his victory:

"It's something I've always dreamed of, is having Jena and Crew there when I win. It’s super special and something I'll never forget. ”