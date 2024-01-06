Soccer superstar Gareth Bale has the potential to be “a scratch player” says Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy recently shared the golfing enthusiasm of former Real Madrid player Gareth Bale. The World No. 2 characterized Bale as a "scratch player" and stated that the latter is currently in the learning phase, majorly focusing on managing his game.

McIlroy appeared on the Stick to Football podcast and disclosed that he has played golf with Gareth Bale in the past. He expressed his belief that the former soccer player has the potential to excel in the sport and achieve a good handicap if he maintains his current form.

Rory McIlroy said (via Daily Star):

"I’ve played with Teddy Sheringham – good player. Gareth Bale – he has the potential to get to scratch, the way he hits the ball he could be a scratch player, but he’s only played for the last few years."

He added:

"There is a difference between being able to hit the golf ball well and getting yourself around the golf course and managing your game – that’s the part he’s [Gareth Bale] learning now."

Following his retirement in 2022, Bale has developed a keen interest in golf and has even participated in a few events.

He competed in the BMW Championship pro-am event alongside the Northern Irishman in 2023. During the event, McIlroy even praised Bale for his opening tee shot.

Despite Rory McIlroy's praise, Gareth Bale wished to improve his handicap

Gareth Bale garnered considerable attention in the BMW Pro-Am Championship in September 2023. Rory McIlroy was also reportedly impressed by the former Tottenham winger's performance at the event.

However, Bale acknowledged that he is not up to par and recognizes the need for improvement in his handicap. He expressed a desire to learn more about golf and stated that he would dedicate time to practice and enhance his skills in the game.

Gareth Bale was quoted as saying (via Mirror.co.uk):

“There’s a big difference, don’t get me wrong. But they really just think their way around the course, they don’t make those silly mistakes, when they hit a bad shot, they hit a bad shot into the correct spot, they just get up and down from everywhere.”

He added:

"Something now that I would love to do more that I have the time is to practice and try and get better and try to achieve a better handicap.”