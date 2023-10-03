SoFi joins forces with Tiger Woods as title sponsor for TGL and Palm Beach Gardens venue

TMRW Sports, co-owned by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, has signed SoFi as the title sponsor of its soon-to-be-launched TGL (The Golf League). Further, SoFi has partnered to become the primary sponsor of the league's venue in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

With SoFi coming on board, the virtual league will now be known as TGL presented by SoFi, and it will take place at the SoFi Center, the venue that is currently under construction at Palm Beach State College in Florida

On Tuesday, October 3, Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, and Mike McCarley, co-founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, made the announcement in a joint statement.

Noto said in a statement:

"At SoFi, we’re on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. To achieve our goal of becoming a top ten financial institution, it’s critical that we build brand awareness and trust with consumers to become a household name."

"Investing in sports has proven unequivocally valuable time and time again in helping us unlock this goal. From our very first conversation, there’s been a natural alignment between TGL’s tech-forward approach with SoFi’s approach as an unconventional financial services solution."

He added that they were delighted to be partnering to bring SoFi Center and TGL to life. McCarley said that they were honored to welcome SoFi, their first and largest commercial partner, as their presenting sponsor as well as the venue sponsor.

He said, as per the released statement:

"The team at SoFi is driving tremendous innovation in uniquely building lifetime relationships in financial services by leveraging technology to make a complete suite of products accessible to their members."

"In the same way, our vision for TGL is to create a new way for sports fans to experience golf by harnessing the power of technology to make sports more immersive, culturally relevant, and accessible for all."

TGL players, venue, and team details explored

The TGL presented by SoFi will kick off in January 2024, and the matches will be held during prime time on Mondays. There will be 15 matches in one season, with 18 players divided into six teams engaging in head-to-head virtual matchplay.

So far, 12 players have signed up for the virtual league, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, and Billy Horschel.

Out of six teams, four have been announced. Here are the four teams announced with their owners' names:

Atlanta : owned by Arthur M. Blank, AMB Sports and Entertainment (Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA TOUR Superstores)

: owned by Arthur M. Blank, AMB Sports and Entertainment (Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA TOUR Superstores) Boston : owned by John Henry, Tom Werner, and Fenway Sports Group (Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, Pittsburgh Penguins)

: owned by John Henry, Tom Werner, and Fenway Sports Group (Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, Pittsburgh Penguins) Los Angeles Golf Club: owned by Alexis Ohanian (Angel City FC), Serena Williams, and Venus Williams, as well as limited partners the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, and Michelle Wie

owned by Alexis Ohanian (Angel City FC), Serena Williams, and Venus Williams, as well as limited partners the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, and Michelle Wie New York: owned by Steven A. Cohen (New York Mets), Cohen Private Ventures

All the matches will take place in the SoFi Center within the Palm Beach Gardens Campus of Palm Beach State College in Florida, which is currently under construction. The 250,000-square-foot custom-built venue will have a capacity of up to 2,000 spectators.