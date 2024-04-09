"Some guys sit in the same chair every year" - Jordan Spieth gives insight into the Masters Champions Dinner experience

Jordan Spieth recently discussed the Masters Champions Dinner on a recent episode of Golf's Subpar podcast. The American golfer won the Masters in 2015 and, following the tradition, hosted the dinner in 2016.

He recently appeared in an episode of the popular podcast and spoke about his experience of hosting the Champions Dinner. Spieth shared insights into how the dinner for past winners of the Masters is organized. He said:

"I don't know what you'd do. I mean, they could serve haggis and make it taste good. There, you know, but you know, it's always that you have to choose like what you're having at cocktail hour, and then you got the dinner and all that, you choose the wine, and I'm like, I just I mean I was 21 like what the hell do I know about wine.

"I don't know about but you know have all the past Masters champions, there are still living like, who's one of the guys that always holds court at the Champions Dinner? So my, my dinner, so it was in 2016, so my dinner was the last one that Arnold Palmer attended before he passed away.

Speaking about the Champions Dinner, Spieth mentioned that the host usually creates a menu and passes it around for attendees to sign. Additionally, he revealed that many players often sit in the same chair, each year when they attend the dinner, finding it "funny."

"There are really like three or four sections like some guys sit in the same chair every year. Like it's just funny like you go into a classroom. You know, when you're growing up and you sometimes there's signed seat sometimes there's not when there's not everyone sits in the same seat every year. It's similar to that."

Expand Tweet

The 2024 Masters is just looming around the corner. The prestigious Augusta tournament is scheduled to take place this week, starting Thursday, April 11, and will conclude on Sunday, April 14.

What did Jordan Spieth serve in his Champions Dinner?

Jordan Spieth claimed his first Major victory at the Masters in 2015, securing a remarkable four-stroke win over Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose with rounds of 64-66-70-70.

The following year, Spieth hosted the Champions Dinner, featuring a delectable menu. His dinner included beef brisket, smoked half chicken, and pork ribs, complemented by chive potato salad, sautéed green beans, and chocolate chip cookies for dessert.

Here is Jordan Spieth's Champions Dinner menu:

Salad of local greens

Main course of Texas barbecue (beef brisket, smoked half chicken, pork ribs)

Sides of BBQ baked beans, bacon and chive potato salad, sauteed green beans, grilled zucchini

Roasted yellow squash

Dessert of warm chocolate chip cookie

Vanilla ice cream.

Looking ahead to 2024, Jon Rahm will host the Champions Dinner for the winners of the tournament. The Spanish golfer clinched the Major title in 2023 by defeating Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, and he will return to defend his title in 2024.