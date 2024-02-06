Rory McIlroy has almost completely changed his tune on LIV Golf. He was once the loudest detractor of the rebel tour, saying on many occasions that it should go away entirely. That's not what he's saying now, and some golfers don't appreciate his switch-up according to the latest reports.

Golf Digest reporter Joel Beall said via Golf Magic:

"I don't think it's a secret that, not only Spieth, but some pros in general are a little miffed at McIlroy. That vexation at Rory started right from his comments on that European football podcast about a month ago."

He went on to add that McIlroy's claims since then, such as the ones about PIF involvement and letting LIV players back on the Tour, have not helped his standing with these other golfers, which reportedly includes Jordan Spieth.

Beall continued:

"The sense I have received from talking to players [is that] they aren't mad McIlroy has switched positions it's more of, 'Hey, don't be upset if we haven't changed our positions.'"

Beall added that some Tour players might be forgetting that for the better part of two years, McIlroy was taking any and all questions about LIV Golf. He was leading the charge for quite some time:

"He's been the frontman for the PGA Tour and that's brought a weight and responsibility that only Rory really knows and it's a weight, I think, that can never truly be measured."

He mentioned that a lot of these golfers stayed quiet during that period and opted to let McIlroy take all the heat, and that should afford the Ryder Cup star a little more compassion:

"So you would think there would be a little bit more latitude or a little bit more grace towards Rory from his fellow colleagues."

McIlroy has done a near-complete reversal on his previous stances. The Jon Rahm move to LIV was eye-opening for the Tour at large, and that was about when he began to consider that he might have been too harsh before.

Rory McIlroy has done a sharp about-face

Rory McIlroy was the PGA Tour's frontman for taking on LIV Golf. He was fighting for the tour and putting down those who left and the tour they left for. Now, he's willing to admit that he might have been wrong and he believes anyone should be able to come back if they want.

Rory McIlroy feels different about LIV now.

McIlroy said via CBS Sports that he thinks life is about choices. Other players made choices to go to LIV and some made the decision to stay on the PGA Tour. He believes if players have eligibility, they should be able to come back if they so choose.

He said (via CBS Sports):

"I don't think there should be a punishment for - obviously I've changed my tune on that because I see where golf is and I see that having a diminished PGA Tour and having a diminished LIV Tour or anything else is bad for both parties. It would be much better being together and moving forward together for the good of the game."

McIlroy believes that the faster golf can get back together and have the "strongest fields possible", it would be great for the sport as a whole.