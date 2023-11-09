“Some things we still need to look at” - Stacy Lewis advocates for changes in Solheim Cup rematch in 2024

In one year, the Solheim Cup will run it back and Team USA captain Stacy Lewis will be behind the wheel once more. The quick turnaround is new, but Lewis is ready despite what she described as an "exhausting" experience in 2023.

When the next Solheim Cup rolls around, things will be different. Lewis admitted that there were some areas of improvement identified after Europe took the trophy following a 14-14 tie.

Lewis said via Golf Monthly:

"There is definitely some changes to be made. I think there were a lot of things we did that worked and some things we still need to look at tinkering with."

She mentioned that her roster won't be dissimilar to 2023's. As far as players go, the roster should be largely the same with a few adjustments:

"I think you could see two or three maybe shift around. I want it to be competitive. I want that decision to be harder for me than it was this past time. Just going to keep tracking the players."

Her experience as a captain should help, as she admitted that squad selection for next year should require less planning, fewer calls and organizational hurdles since the team for 2024 is in place for the most part.

She confirmed that Solheim Cup qualifying for Team USA will close after the AIG Women's Open at St. Andrews in late August. The remaining captain's selections will be made following that.

She's been in contact with her vice-captains, and they've admitted that they need to nail down how and where they're going to make the picks, but that's largely all the offseason planning she and the team will have to do.

She added:

"But we have two weeks between that and Solheim Cup. Give us enough time to get everything ready and include a Major in there, too."

Her team is taking shape for 2024, and it's only been a few weeks since the Solheim Cup, which is the women's version of the Ryder Cup.

Stacy Lewis happy with decisions in 2023

Despite a bit of up-and-down team play and an ultimate tie that left the trophy in Europe this year, Stacy Lewis is pleased with her decision-making. She said she was "very happy" with the way things went in the room. A few things will be cleaned up, but not much.

Stacy Lewis is ready for the Solheim Cup

She continued:

"I thought we did a very good job in alternate shot as far as the way the girls played. We got to work on best ball a little bit. That's still something I think we got to work on."

Despite the team's failure to win even after dominating foursomes, Stacy Lewis said the team's formula and statistics had them in the right place:

"I know I talked about it like crazy, but it worked and it was right. It provided a lot of guidance for me to trust my gut, to trust what I know about these players."

Now that she has some experience for next year, she will know that she can trust her gut. The first time around, that was easier said than done.