"Somebody thought I was Tiger Woods" - $450M worth comedian shares 'crazy' experience picking up golf as a new hobby

Kevin Hart opened up about his hobby in a recent post on social media, comparing his game with legendary golfer Tiger Woods. The American comedian surprised his fans and shared a video on his Instagram account of him playing golf.He portrayed a few shots in a dock, hitting the balls straight into the water. Sharing the post, Hart wrote a hilarious caption in which he talked about his game. He wrote:&quot;New hobby alert…. These are also EcoCoral balls…. We would never ruin the beautiful ocean!!!!!! This is my 3rd time swinging a club 😂😂😂😂 I’m buying a set and starting as soon as I get back. Somebody thought I was tiger woods…. I yelled out “No I’m Kevin Hart” it was pretty crazy…. You had to be there 😂😂😂😂😂&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHurt, who has a net worth $450 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), posted a video of himself playing barefoot in grey shorts and a cap. Earlier this year, his Heartbeat company co-produced an entertainment show on golf called Caddie and the Kid. The show is hosted by baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. alongside ESPN’s Michael Collins. Speaking of the show, Griffey said (via The Hollywood Reporter):&quot;Mike and I became friends through golf and photography. We always talked about doing a show, and this is a great way for everyone to see my new retirement quest…beating Michael at golf all over the country and world. It’s gonna be a fun ride letting y’all into our circle one trip at a time.”The show has starred elite-level guests such as Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ichiro Suzuki, Cooper DeJean, and Cheyenne Woods, among others.Tiger Woods joins the Future Competitions CommitteeWhile Tiger Woods has minimized his golf outings in recent years, away from the greens, he is working for the upliftment of the game. The American golfer was appointed as the chairman of the Future Competitions Committee earlier this week.He shared his excitement with the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote:&quot;Honored to serve as Chairman of the Future Competition Committee. This is about shaping the next era of the PGA TOUR — for our fans, players and partners. Thanks to @BrianRolapp for his vision and leadership, and grateful to the committee members for their willingness to participate.&quot;The committee is formed with a mission to enhance the Tour value to fans, players, and partners. Tiger Woods has been away from the greens for a while. This season, he did not compete in any official tournament on the PGA Tour.The American had his last play at the Open Championship 2024, where he missed the cut after playing two rounds of 79 and 77. Earlier this year, he underwent surgery after he tore his Achilles tendon and missed the events.