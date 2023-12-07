“Something different might refresh me” - Jason Dufner explains entry into LIV Qualifier as an ‘Independent Contractor’

Jason Dufner's name is on the list for the 2023 LIV Golf Promotional fields, where three golfers will earn their place on the 2024 LIV Golf Series. The winner of the 2013 PGA Championship winner is a free agent and is looking for a new experience.

Dufner has won five times on the PGA Tour, reached his highest world ranking of No. 5 and has even played at the Ryder Cup. Needless to say, he is one of the biggest golfers teeing it up this week at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Ahead of the event, Dufner said via Golf Monthly:

"Right, I think for me it would be a new experience, obviously. It's a little bit different from what I've participated in for the last 23 years or so. I've played 18 years on the PGA Tour. Very grateful for all those opportunities, and I'm very proud of the things that I accomplished on this tour."

Jason Dufner will be playing out of the PGA Tour next year, and would qualify for the champions category. The limited number of starts comes as a con for Dufner.

Explaining that he is looking for something refreshing at this point, Dufner said:

"I think at this point, maybe something new, maybe something different might refresh me a little bit, and this is an opportunity this week to be part of that golf tour, so that's exciting to me, and I'm looking forward to the week of qualifying and seeing where I stack up."

Jason Dufner looks for new opportunities to play exciting golf, especially as an independent contractor

Another aspect of the LIV Series that Jason Dufner rather liked was the travelling. The LIV Golf Series makes its rounds across the world over the season, which is a rather exciting opportunity for him as an independent contractor.

On this, he said:

"I am an independent contractor, so I'm always looking for opportunities to play. I enjoyed bringing the game of golf to places. I think that is very interesting to me that this tour kind of plays that global schedule and hits all these different spots, trying to bring the game of golf."

Dufner said he looks forward to playing in places like Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi and Australia. If he were to make it through to the series, Dufner would be drafted into one of the LIV Golf teams for next year.