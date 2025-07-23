"Something I've learned a lot from Scottie Scheffler" – PGA Tour rookie reveals key lesson from 4x major champ

Ahead of the 3M Open, PGA Tour rookie Frankie Capan III is taking a leaf out of Scottie Scheffler's approach toward competition. In a recent interview, he revealed that he was learning from the World No. 1 to not get ahead and stay in the moment.

Capan is in TPC Twin Cities, Minneapolis, for the 3M Open 2025, which begins on Thursday, July 24. The PGA Tour rookie is playing here for the second straight year.

On Tuesday, July 22, during the pre-event interview, Capan had a few words to say about Scottie Scheffler's mindset. He said he didn't want to take on pressure early and wanted to take one round at a time.

"I think sometimes if you're in a rush to get the trophy, it's easy to get ahead of yourself and not stay in that present moment," he said. "I think that's something I've learned a lot from Scottie Scheffler. I feel like he's playing really well right now and I think a lot of it comes from.

"I'm not sure if many of you listened to "his interview before The Open but he talks about a lot of things other than just this, but at the same time he's really just going out there and he was prepared and he's just operating, playing that he and his team and his coaches have figured out what works best. He and Teddy are just out there having fun. I don't think he's talking too much Friday afternoon or whatever it may be about winning the tournament."

The 25-year-old rookie hasn’t had a great debut season so far. He has missed a whopping 13 cuts in 20 starts, and his only top-10 finish came at the Zurich Classic, which is a team event.

Capan is paired alongside David Ford and Preston Stout for the opening round of the 3M Open. The trio will tee off on Thursday from the tenth tee at 2:11 p.m. ET.

Is Scottie Scheffler playing at the 3M Open 2025?

Scottie Scheffler is not playing the 3M Open 2025, this week's event on the PGA Tour schedule. Since the tournament is taking place just after the Open Championship, the majority of top players have opted out.

Scheffler has had a remarkable season so far, having already won four titles. He has finished inside the top 25 in all 16 of his starts and claimed two major championships.

Over the last two years, the 29-year-old golfer has secured a whopping 11 titles, including three majors, a Players Championship, and a FedEx Cup. Besides that, he also won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics last year.

