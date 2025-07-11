“Something to try to work on,” - Rory McIlroy identifies key wind issues after ‘scrappy start’ at the Genesis Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy had a slow start at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, which he recovered from with three straight birdies at the end. Following the first day’s action, he admitted that he had difficulty with left-to-right wind, which he plans to work on for the rest of the week.

Ad

On Thursday, July 10, McIlroy shot a 2-under 68 in the opening round of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025. He was over par after the first 15 holes, but three straight birdies helped him finish 2-under par on Day 1 at the Renaissance Club.

During the post-round interview, McIlroy admitted it was a slow start, adding that it was partly due to conditions being different from what he’s used to.

"Obviously finished great," he said. "I struggled a bit in left-to-right wind. Right-to-left winds I was okay with. But seemed like the holes I got myself in trouble was when the wind was to the left. Something to try to work on over the next three days."

Ad

Trending

Rory McIlroy added that it was nice to finish with three birdies, along with the bogey on the 15th, which he felt was as good as a birdie.

"But, yeah, it was a scrappy start," he continued. "A bit of just getting used to the green speeds and the conditions, and it's a little bit of an adjustment when you've played so much golf over in the States when the greens are that much quicker and conditions are just a little bit different."

Ad

"But I felt like as the round went on I was getting a little more comfortable and a little more used to what we're going to face this week and next week as well," he added.

When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, Round 2?

Rory McIlroy is paired alongside Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele for the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025. The trio will tee off on Friday, July 11, at 3:28 am ET from the tenth tee.

Ad

Following the first-round action at the Renaissance Club, Rory McIlroy is tied for 33rd and is four strokes behind the leaders, Nico Echavarria, Jake Knapp, Sepp Straka, and Victor Perez.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 after Round 1:

T1. Nicolas Echavarria (-6)

T1. Jake Knapp (-6)

T1. Victor Perez (-6)

T1. Sepp Straka (-6)

T5. Calum Hill (-5)

T5. Matti Schmid (-5)

T5. Marcel Siem (-5)

T5. Marco Penge (-5)

T9. Wyndham Clark (-4)

T9. Tom Kim (-4)

T9. Ryan Fox (-4)

T9. Viktor Hovland (-4)

T9. Keith Mitchell (-4)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More