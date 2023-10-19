“Sometimes the results don't show right away”: Brooks Koepka hopeful of brother Chase returning to LIV Golf after getting relegated this year

Brooks Koepka had a splendid season in LIV Golf this year. However, the same can't be said for his brother Chase, who became a victim of the new relegation process. Chase Koepka was one of the four players who were relegated this year after finishing at the bottom of the standings.

However, this isn't the end for Chase as he still has a chance in the qualifying tournament before the actual season starts. But, he will have to go through the Asian Tour route and work his way back in the league.

Brooks Koepka showered sympathy on his brother and believes the latter has worked hard despite his relegation. The former PGA Tour golfer also affirmed that Chase Koepka will bounce back even stronger than before.

"Unfortunately, look, I've been through spells, everybody up here has been through spells where they just don't play good," Brooks Koepka added via golfmonthly.

"So I think I've got sympathy for him when it comes to that. He worked hard, and sometimes the results don't show right away."

Brooks was also confident that Chase will make his way back to LIV Golf after going the Asian Tour route. Additionally, the former World No. 1 has also practiced with his brother.

Brooks Koepka supports brother Chase while applauding his resilient attitude

Although Chase got relegated at the end of the LIV Golf season, he still hasn't given up hope and brother Brooks Koepka loves that quality in him. Recently, the 33-year old spoke about the same and pointed out his brother's 'never say die' attitude while also speaking about his confidence.

"We haven't had that talk of just trying to figure out what exactly the next step for him is, right. He's got to be confident whatever decision he makes," Brooks said.

"I can't knock him. He's tried. I mean, I've spent hours working with him. We've gone out and practiced a bunch. He hasn't given up. He's tried the whole way through, and I'll never knock anybody as long as you're going to give maximum effort," he added.

Chase Koepka undoubtedly had a dissapointing LIV Golf season and was relegated due to that. However, he still made around $2 million while struggling badly with his form. On the other hand, Brooks secured the much better third position as the season came to an end recently.