“Somewhere along the line I got a lot better” - Sepp Straka reflects on his journey to Ryder Cup success, credits twin brother Sam for support

Austrian golfer Sepp Straka was a part of the historic 2023 Ryder Cup winning European team. Straka and Shane Lowry took on Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa in a foursome match during the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone. The European pair came out successful, and thus Straka won his first ever Ryder Cup point.

Sepp Straka attributes most of his golfing success to his twin brother Sam Straka. Growing up, Sam enjoyed more success on the course than Sepp. He explained that the twins began as footballers when they were young, before turning to golf at the age of 11.

However, when they were introduced to golf at a summer camp, both players shifted their focus. While Sam was the better player growing up, Sepp Straka achieved success when the pair started playing collegiate golf.

Speaking via Golf Monthly, Sepp said:

“It was the same story with golf. He was a better player than me, right up until the time we were recruited to play college golf. Then somewhere along the line I got a lot better - another case of the unexpected happening, I guess - although Sam still plays to a high level, and still dreams of joining me on the PGA Tour one day. I’d love it if that happened.”

Sepp Straka compares playing styles with twin Sam Straka, talks about his success on the PGA Tour

Sepp Straka said (via Golf Monthly) that while he was the steadier player of the two, Sam had a knack of making birdies and hitting longer. However, their rivalry was restricted only to the golf course and they never played each other for money.

“I’ve always been a steady player, but he hits it longer and has a knack for the spectacular, the ability to make birdies from unlikely places. Thankfully, we never played each other for money. It was just about pride and bragging rights - otherwise I would have lost most of my pocket money to him!"

Straka holds a PGA Tour membership as well as a European Tour membership. He plays on both tours, but has only won on the PGA Tour. Straka won the 2022 Honda Classic as well as the 2023 John Deere Classic, while also finishing second at the 2023 Open Championship.