Son of 9-time PGA of America Tour winner Matt Kuchar cruises through a US Open local qualifier

PGA Tour veteran Matt Kuchar’s 15-year-old son, Cameron Kuchar, has made it through the US Open local qualifier in Florida. This way, he kept his hopes alive to play in the major championships this summer.

Cameron has played with his father in the past three PNC Championships. He shot a three-under-par 69 at Wellington National Golf Club and finished runner-up, one shot behind champion Jordan Gumberg.

He was one of five players who advanced to the final qualifier, where he could join his dad if Matt Kuchar also qualifies.

Cameron Kuchar at the PAR 3 Contest, prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament (Image via Getty).

Matt Kuchar’s son showed impressive skill and composure in the 18-hole qualifier, which was played for 7,052 yards. He made four birdies and only one bogey, which came on his last hole. He will now face a 36-hole test in June to try to earn a spot in the US Open field at Los Angeles Country Club.

Cameron, a high school sophomore, has been developing his golf game under the guidance of his father and other coaches. He has shown great potential and talent in various junior tournaments and events.

He has also gained valuable experience by playing alongside his father and other PGA Tour stars in the PNC Championship, a family event that features major champions and their relatives.

Matt Kuchar and his son trying to become 7th father-son duo to play together in US Open history

Matt Kuchar has had a great career, both before and after his professional debut. He won the US Amateur title in 1997, the World Amateur Team Championship in 1998, the Walker Cup in 1999, and the Palmer Cup in 1998 and 1999.

Since becoming a professional, he has won, to date, one Major Tournament (2012 The Players Championship) and another eight PGA Tour events. The last of them was the 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii.

He also has 14 runners-up, 15 third place, and 115 top-10 finishes in his career on the PGA Tour, with 378 cuts made out of the 522 tournaments where he competed.

Matt Kuchar at the 2023 RBC Heritage (Image via Getty).

The 2022-23 PGA Tour season saw him with one T3 as the best result (he also ended T3 in the QBE Shootout, an unofficial tournament). He has four Top 10 and six Top 25 with only four missed cuts out of 13 tournaments. He is currently ranked No. 47 in the world.

Like his son Cameron, Matt Kuchar still needs to qualify for the US Open after missing the cut last year for the first time since 2007. He will need to stay in the top 60 by either May 22 or June 5 to secure his exemption.

Otherwise, he will have to go through to the final qualifying as well, having an opportunity in the 36-hole final qualifying in Columbus, Ohio, on June 5.

If Cameron and Matt Kuchar both make it to the US Open, it will be a remarkable achievement and a memorable moment for the father-son duo. This is not only because they will have an opportunity to play against each other on Father’s Day. But because only six known father-son duos have participated together in a single edition of the US Open, the last being Jay and Bill Haas in 2004.

