“Sort of a compromise for not getting a board seat” - Rory McIlroy joins Tiger Woods and Adam Scott on PGA Tour subcommittee to negotiate with PIF

On Thursday, May 9, Rory McIlroy confirmed that he has joined Tiger Woods and Adam Scott on the seven-person PGA Tour. The seven-person PGA Tour Transaction Subcommittee was formed to conduct further negotiations with the Public Investment Fund.

McIlroy is at the Quail Hollow Club this week for the Wells Fargo Championship. He started well with a 4-under 67 on Thursday. Earlier, there was a lot of chatter that Woods was the only player on the Transaction Subcommittee. However, the four-time major champion confirmed in the post-round press conference on Thursday that he and Scott were also part of the seven-member committee.

The 35-year-old golfer said he had already had calls with the group for an hour and also participated in a Zoom meeting on Sunday, May 5.

"We went through a 150 page doc about the future product model and everything." he continued. "Yeah, I'm not on the board, but I'm in some way involved in that transaction committee. I don't have a vote so I don't have I guess a meaningful say in what happens in the future, but at least I feel like I can be helpful on that committee, and that was sort of a compromise for I guess not getting a board seat.

Besides the three players, the other members of the Transaction Subcommittee include PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, Fenway Sports Group’s John Henry, former professional and current liaison Joe Ogilvie, and Valero CEO Joe Gorder.

"I'm really comfortable that Webb is staying in that seat." Rory McIlroy on not replacing Webb Simpson on PGA Tour Policy Board

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Rory McIlroy was planning to return to the PGA Tour Policy Board and could replace Webb Simpson, whose term will conclude by the end of 2025. However, the Northern Irishman denied it and said he was comfortable with Simpson staying in his position.

"Webb is a very level headed, balanced, big picture guy," he said. "If it wasn't me taking his seat, the next best thing was Webb staying on. Yeah, I'm happy about that."

As of now, Simpson, Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, Adam Scott, Tiger Woods, and Jordan Spieth are the six Player Directors on the PGA Tour Policy Board. Notably, Spieth had replaced Rory McIlroy after the latter resigned from the board last year.