“Sounded American” – Fans react to a fan yelling ‘you stink Scottie’ ahead of Scottie Scheffler’s opening tee shot at the Ryder Cup

Scottie Scheffler didn't have the greatest of welcomes at the Ryder Cup as he teed off for the first foursome match of Friday, September 29.

Scheffler is teamed up with his best buddy Sam Burns for the Ryder Cup opening match against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. Just 20 seconds before the first tee shot, someone from the spectators yelled at the golfer and said:

"You stink Scottie!"

The World No. 1 golfer wouldn't have expected that he would be welcomed like this in Rome. Popular golf analyst and podcaster No Laying Up wrote on Twitter:

"Two years of build up for someone to yell 'YOU STINK SCOTTIE' 20 seconds before the opening tee shot 😂"

Fans online had fun and were at their wittiest in replies. While few claimed that it was probably an American who yelled, others blamed it on the hosts. Many fans also shared their frustration with broadcasters going into the commercial break quickly after the tee shot.

Here's a look at a few of the comments:

"Sounded American though"

"European trickery at its finest"

"First tee shots in the air, straight to commercial. Off to a good start!"

"Didn’t know Randy made the trip"

"They managed to get two shots before a commercial at 1:30AM."

"Imagine traveling all the way from the USA to do that"

"10 seconds after the first tee shots and we’re off to commercial break 😂"

"Gotta stop calling a grown man 'Scottie'"

"Should’ve saved it for the green"

"You just don’t do that"

"wow didn't know Scottie's putter could talk."

"Scottie: 'but I had a shower'"

"Also to wake up at 1:30 am to watch commercials for 10 hours! What a life"

Scottie Scheffler's performance at the 2023 Ryder Cup explored

At the time of writing this article, two holes were completed, and both Europe and the US were tied after making pars on the first two holes. Scottie Scheffler is appearing in his second Ryder Cup after finishing the last edition at 2-0-1.

Individually, the 27-year-old American had a great 2022-23 season. He didn't miss a cut in 23 starts and recorded a remarkable 17 top-10 finishes. He claimed the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the Players Championship this year. He also finished as the runner-up at the PGA Championship and the BMW Championship.

After having a great individual season, Scheffler will be hoping to continue his form and end the year with national glory.