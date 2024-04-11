“Sounds familiar!” “Off to a great start” – Fans react to 2024 Masters start being delayed due to bad weather

The Masters is currently facing a delay. The first round won't begin until at least 9.00 am EST, which is well beyond their initially stated tee time. Bad weather has creeped in once more, and it has been something that has plagued the sport several times this year already.

That 9.00 am EST start time isn't final, either. They are still monitoring, and the weather could force more delays. The first round of the most prestigious tournament in golf might not happen for some time, but regardless, it's not happening on time.

This is something golf fans have seen before. Not only has the PGA Tour been hit by weather a few times this year, even shortening an event to three rounds because of it, but the Masters in 2023 saw serious weather delays and a tree even came down.

"In the past few years the defining characteristics of American golf tournaments are weather delays and interruptions," one fan lamented.

The golfers aren't the only ones affected by the delay, though. Fans who wanted to attend, most of whom paid a high price for a ticket, are now left in the lurch as to when to arrive or what's going on.

"This isn’t very helpful for people trying to plan when to arrive," another fan pointed out.

"Booo this sucks," one fan cried.

"These conditions are gonna be tough on Tiger," another said.

Many took to their own weather reports to try and predict when this would cease so the tournament could proceed.

"Everything is clearing out so we should be good all day," one noted.

"Looks like Mother Nature has blessed Augusta with a push to the east. Let’s goooo!!!" someone else responded.

Right now, it's unclear when the tournament will be able to start, but these are far less than ideal conditions for everyone involved.

Who is affected most by the weather at the Masters?

Everyone in the Masters field is affected by the weather. Be it someone that was psychologically ready to tee off at a certain time and now can't or anyone else, they're all affected. Playing in wind and rain is not easy.

However, some have it worse than others. One fan above mentioned Tiger Woods, who has trouble walking a full course for the full tournament on a clear sky tournament. His injuries might cause issues in bad weather.

Tiger Woods will have to contend with the poor weather again

Additionally, those who tee off later now have to play later into the evening and then come back in the morning to tee off once again. It gives all the afternoon scheduled players a tough turnaround, including Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Dustin Johnson, Woods, Brian Harman, and so many others.

In specific, Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood are the most impacted here. They are set to tee off dead last at 4:30 pm EST after the delay, and that could be later. They will play the full round and then come back bright and early tomorrow, which is less than ideal.