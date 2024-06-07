“Sounds like Scottie Scheffler’s getting drug tested” - Xander Schauffele jokes while detailing party scenes after drinking off the Wannamaker trophy

The video of Xander Schauffele drinking champagne from the prestigious Wanamaker trophy went viral last month. Weeks later, the golfer has revealed that he didn’t stop his 2024 PGA Championship celebrations there.

Schauffele revealed that he got “five bottles of Whiskey” from members at Valhalla. The 30-year-old claimed to not ‘polish them all’ but admitted to ‘doing some damage.’ While speaking about his big afterparty on Thursday, Schauffele was interrupted by a commotion at the Muirfield club. The golfer made it an opportunity to take a cheeky jibe at Scottie Scheffler.

Referencing the World No.1 golfer’s recent arrest and the drama that unfolded, Schauffele said the commotion at the interview venue sounded like ‘Scottie Scheffler was getting drug tested.’ He shared a laugh with the reporters present.

Replying to a media query about his PGA Championship afterparty, Xander Schauffele said (at 6:01):

“I did (drink from the Wannamaker trophy). We had some Champagne out of it. It's hard to find…”

The golfer stopped abruptly to address a ruckus nearby.

He jokingly said:

“Scottie Scheffler was getting drug tested.”

Xander Schauffele laughed and continued:

“The Olympics guys came and got me back at home in Florida (after the PGA Championship win). So yeah, we had champagne out of it and then one of the members at Valhalla was super kind and gave me five bottles of Whiskey from the club there. We didn't polish them all out but we did some damage.”

For the unversed, Xander Schauffele won the 2024 PGA Championship last month and took home the prestigious Wannamaker trophy. This was the PGA Tour golfer’s first-ever major championship win. The 30-year-old golfer decided to celebrate it in style.

Soon after the event, his wife Maya posted a video of the afterparty on social media. In the video, her husband Schauffele was seen drinking champagne from the trophy. The golfer was also spotted doing his famous pose with a cigar.

Scottie Scheffler says his friends won’t stop joking about his arrest

Xander Schauffele’s cheeky dig at Scottie Sheffler comes just days after the Masters champion talked about his friends continually joking about the incident during the PGA Championship. The World No.1 golfer, speaking after the charges were dropped, said he knew five days in advance that the case would be dismissed.

For the unversed, the criminal charges against Scheffler were dismissed on May 29, nearly two weeks after the golfer was handcuffed outside Valhalla Golf Club. The ace golfer’s attorney also confirmed that they had evidence in their support. Following this, Scheffler revealed that he had support from many players on the Tour during the tough time.

Interestingly, the golfer also noted that despite being free from the charges, his friends “will joke about it” because they're his friends. He said that people close to him took care of him during that time. He stated that he loved his friends for having his back.