South African golfer with two wins breaks Tiger Woods' insane ball-speed feat

Tiger Woods once held the record for the fastest ball speed on the PGA Tour. Even in 2019, when Woods was out of his prime and had dealt with a few injuries, he blasted a ball a season-record 129 miles per hour. Golf Digest reported that in the late 1990s, Woods hit the ball over 180 miles per hour.

Throughout his career, he's been known for being able to strike the ball and send it hurtling through the air at speeds that so many others can only dream about. Now, one DP World Tour golfer has come along and shattered Woods' mark.

Wilco Nienaber, a South African golfer, just got posted for his sublime golf swing by the DP World Tour. In the clip, he hit the ball an astonishing 190 miles per hour. It cruised past Woods' reported mark.

Of course, this was done on the DP World Tour and not the PGA Tour, but the level of competition doesn't impact ball speed. So what Nienaber was able to accomplish would presumably translate over to the PGA Tour if he were to make a start there.

The average ball speed for a driver is currently around 171 miles per hour, but Nienaber is able to hit much faster than that. The 24-year-old has won two Sunshine Tour events so far in his career, with his most recent wins coming in the NTT Data Pro-Am in February 2025.

Tiger Woods' TGL absence hurt pro golfer

Wyndham Clark was really looking forward to directly competing against Tiger Woods. The TGL match earlier this week between Clark's unbeaten Bay GC and Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club was going to be their chance.

Tiger Woods sat out of the last TGL match (Image via Imagn)

Woods withdrew from the competition as he is mourning the death of his mother, which happened in early February. He sat out and let his three teammates, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, and Max Homa, take up the clubs. They eventually lost.

Clark said via Irish Star:

"So, we were playing Jupiter Links, and Tiger was supposed to play. I'm all excited, I get my chance to finally play a competitive round with Tiger Woods, and he bailed on us. I'm heartbroken. I hope he hears this."

Woods is one of the co-founders of TGL along with Rory McIlroy. Ironically, he and McIlroy are the leaders of the two teams not in the playoffs right now. Woods' team has a chance with a win and a New York GC loss next week to sneak in, but the chances are slim.

Jupiter Links needed to win against Clark's Bay GC, but fell to a defeat without Tiger Woods in the lineup. Jupiter Links has one win to date in the inagural season of TGL.

