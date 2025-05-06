South African minister wrongly tags LIV Golf's fan page while inviting the 'worlds most excited golf tournament' to the country

South African Minister Gayton McKenzie has mistakenly tagged a LIV Golf fan while inviting the Saudi league players to the country. On May 6, McKenzie shared a video of the LIV Golf's Stinger GC team on X, and in the caption, he revealed that South Africa was "close" to hosting a golf tournament of the League.

LIV Golf is known for its tournaments around the world. Last week, they were in South Korea. In his X post, McKenzie wanted to tag LIV Golf, but he mistakenly tagged a fan page, as he wrote:

"We are very close to bringing the worlds most excited golf tournament @LIVGolfNation to South Africa, 54 of the worlds top golfers will descend on South African soil in very near future, I wanna thank @stingergc_ crew, we nearly there boys"

LIV Golf 2025 started with its 2025 campaign in Riyadh and then went to Adelaide for the second tournament of the year.

Their next destination in the season was Hong Kong and then Singapore before having the first event in the USA at Trump National Doral, which was held from April 4 to 6. The Saudi league also headed to Mexico City for their regular season event and then to South Korea.

A look at the leaderboard of LIV Golf Korea

Recently, the LIV golfers competed in South Korea in a three-day event, which was held from May 2 to 4. Bryson DeChambeau won the event by registering a two-stroke win in the game.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 LIV Golf Korea:

1. Bryson DeChambeau -19

2. Charles Howell III -17

3. Talor Gooch -14

T4. Patrick Reed -10

T4. Thomas Pieters -10

6. Matthew Wolff -9

T7. Cameron Smith -8

T7. Jinichiro Kozuma -8

T7. Jon Rahm -8

T7. Carlos Ortiz -8

T7. Richard Bland -8

5. Louis Oosthuizen -7

T13. Ian Poulter -6

T13. Tyrrell Hatton -6

T13. Lucas Herbert -6

T13. Dean Burmester -6

T17. Andy Ogletree -5

T17. Brooks Koepka -5

T17. Bubba Watson -5

T20. Cameron Tringale -4

T20. Luis Masaveu -4

T20. Graeme McDowell -4

T20. Henrik Stenson -4

T20. Sebastian Muñoz -4

T20. David Puig -4

T20. Joaquin Niemann -4

T27. Caleb Surratt -3

T27. Jason Kokrak -3

T29. Paul Casey -2

T29. Mito Pereira -2

T29. Chieh-Po Lee -2

T29. Sam Horsfield -2

T29. Peter Uihlein -2

T34. Marc Leishman -1

T34. Charl Schwartzel -1

T34. Dustin Johnson -1

T34. Kevin Na -1

6. Brendan Steele E

T39. John Catlin +1

T39. Abraham Ancer +1

T39. Adrian Meronk +1

T42. Sergio Garcia +2

T42. Matt Jones +2

T42. Minkyu Kim +2

T45. Martin Kaymer +3

T45. Anirban Lahiri +3

47. Tom McKibbin +4

T48. Yubin Jang +5

T48. Lee Westwood +5

50. Phil Mickelson +7

51. Frederik Kjettrup +8

52. Harold Varner III +9

53. Anthony Kim +11

54 Danny Lee +12

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More