South Carolina golf star breaks elbow as team van crash in Georgia

A South Carolina golf star suffered an elbow fracture after the men's golf team's van was involved in an accident on Sunday while driving back home. Thankfully, the other players suffered no major injuries.

The incident took place on Sunday, Mar. 17, as the South Carolina men's golf team was returning to Columbia after the tournament in Statesboro, Georgia. The team's van collided with a car on the highway in Waynesboro, Georgia. As per reports, the Jeep Grand Cherokee had run a red light, and the van was cleared of any fault.

South Carolina assistant coach Brady Gregor was driving the van, with Junior Nathan Franks, one of the team members, in the passenger seat and the other six sitting in the back.

After the collision, both vehicles veered towards a parked truck nearby. The car's driver failed to move out after it stopped working a few yards ahead.

As per Golfweek's report, Franks broke his right elbow and will be out of action until the SEC Championship.

For the uninitiated, he had won the Schenkel Invitational on Sunday. This was his second win of the season, having won the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate last month.

The junior from Roebuck, South Carolina, will be in a sling for at least a month, and further evaluation will be done later.

What's next for the South Carolina golf team?

The South Carolina golf team will next compete at the Hooties at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate from Mar. 24 to 26 in Awendaw, South Carolina. The teams will play on the par 72 course of 7,349 yards at the Bulls Bay Golf Club.

The Hooties at Bull Bay Intercollegiate are co-hosted by the College of Charleston and the University of South Carolina, and this will be the fourth edition of the 54-hole, three-day event.