South Korea’s LPGA celebrity Ryu So-yeon to retire after the Chevron Championship Major

Ryu So-yeon recently announced on her social media handle that she will retire from golf after last competing in the 2024 LPGA Chevron Championship, the season's first women's major, set to occur from April 18 to 21, 2024.

The announcement was made via her Instagram account, where the South Korean golfer expressed how she enjoyed playing the sport. She even showed gratitude for the love and support received from fans and followers throughout her career.

Ryu So-yeon said:

"I wanted to share one of the most significant decisions in my life with all of you today. Sadly, the Chevron Championship will be my last game on the LPGA Tour.”

Ryu further expressed how she is waiting to give a big hug to all her tour friends and added:

“I'm looking forward to giving a big hug to all of my friends on tour soon.”

In the post, Ryu So-yeon also stated her excitement about beginning a new chapter in her life aimed at enhancing the game of golf. She called on her fans for support in her forthcoming endeavors, the specifics of which have yet to be revealed.

A look into Ryu So-Yeon's LPGA Tour victory

Ryu So-yeon boasts six victories on the LPGA Tour. The 33-year-old golfer entered the tour in 2012, following her first major win at the U.S. Women's Open, where she triumphed in a playoff round against Hee Kyung Seo.

In 2012, Ryu secured her second victory at the Jamie Farr Toledo Classic, outpacing Angela Stanford by a seven-stroke margin. Her third win was clinched at the 2014 Canadian Pacific Women's Open, where she emerged victorious over Na Yeon Choi by a two-stroke lead.

Ryu So-yeon’s 2017 season saw her triumph twice on the tour. First, she triumphed over Lexi Thompson in a playoff round at the ANA Inspiration (now called the Chevron Championship).

Later, she bested Moriya Jutanugarn and Amy Yang by two strokes at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. This achievement propelled her to the No. 1 position in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

Ryu secured her most recent victory at the 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic, prevailing over Caroline Masson with a two-stroke lead.

In addition to her LPGA Tour successes, Ryu So-yeon has also accumulated wins across various other tours. She boasts ten victories on the LPGA Tour of Korea, one victory on the LPGA of Japan Tour, one triumph on the Ladies European Tour, and one win on the Cactus Tour.