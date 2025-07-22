Spanish course confirmed as 2031 Ryder Cup host 

Ryder Cup will return to Spain in 2031. The biennial tournament was last held in the country in 1997 when legendary golfer Seve Ballesteros led the Europe team and registered a victory.

In 2031, the tournament will be played at Camiral Resort in Girona. The chief executive of the European Tour group, Guy Kinnings, has shared his excitement at the return of the prestigious tournament in Spain. He said, via Ryder Cup:

"Today’s announcement not only recognizes Camiral as one of Europe’s leading venues, but also the considerable contribution Spanish golf has made to the proud history of the Ryder Cup.

“The Ryder Cup has grown significantly since Spain last hosted it in 1997. It is one of the world’s leading sporting events, which brings significant economic benefits and global exposure to a host region and country, so we could not be happier to be taking it to Costa Brava and Barcelona for the first time, and to Spain for the second time," he added.

The 2025 Ryder Cup will take place at Bethpage in New York, followed by the next edition in 2027 at Adare Manor in Ireland. In 2029, it will take place at Hazeltine National, Minnesota, and then in 2031 in Spain.

The biennial tournament is held at venues in the USA and Europe in alternate editions. The last edition in 2023 was held in Rome, Italy, where the European Team registered a win.

Exploring the past venues of Ryder Cup

Here are venues of the Ryder Cup since 1979:

2023: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Guidonia Montecelio, Lazio, Italy (Europe Won)

2021: Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin, USA (United States Won)

2018: Le Golf National, Paris, France (Europe Won)

2016: Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minnesota, USA (United States Won)

2014: Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, Scotland (Europe Won)

2012: Medinah Country Club, Medinah, Illinois, USA (Europe Won)

2010: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Europe Won)

2008: Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky, USA (United States Won)

2006: The K Club, Straffan, County Kildare, Ireland (Europe Won)

2004: Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, USA (Europe Won)

2002: The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England (Europe Won)

1999: The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts, USA (United States Won)

1997: Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain (Europe Won)

1995: Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, New York, USA (Europe Won)

1993: The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England (United States Won)

1991: Kiawah Island Golf Resort, South Carolina, USA (United States Won)

1989: The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England (Tied - Europe Retained Cup)

1987: Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, USA (Europe Won)

1985: The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England (Europe Won)

1983: PGA National Golf Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA (United States Won)

1981: Walton Heath Golf Club, Surrey, England (United States Won)

1979: The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, USA (United States Won)

