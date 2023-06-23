Special Olympics World Games: India wins two gold medals in golf

India's impressive run at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin continued as the Indian athletes clinched two gold medals in two different golf events on Friday (June 23).

Ankush Saha won a medal in the Individual Skills event in the D01 division, which consists of four rounds. Ankush dominated right from Round 1, taking 96 points. Chun Fai Leung of Hong Kong came in second with 84 points while Mirko Pasgale of Italy finished with 82 points.

In Round 2, Ankush scored 93 points. Chun Fai did well compared to the previous round, finishing just three points behind. Mirko, on the other hand, managed 85 points in Round 2.

While the first two rounds were closely contested between Ankush Saha and Chun Fai Leung, Round 3 witnessed the Indian star gather eight points more than Chun Fai. In Round 4, Ankush Saha returned with a score of 95 which helped him reach a total of 370. Chun Fai ended Round 4 with 89 points, finishing the tournament with 341 points.

This is not the first time Ankush has made the country proud as he has been winning medals since he was a teenager. Ankush fell in love with golf when he was 13. He even won the South Zone tournament in 2008. Since then, Ankush Saha has won several medals at both the national and international levels.

He even bagged a silver medal in the 2019 edition of the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi. Ankush Saha also participated in the Paralympics Gold event.

Ranveer Singh Saini-Rahul Agrawal win gold in golf

The India duo of Ranveer Singh Saini and Rahul Agrawal won gold in the Unified Sports, Alternative Shot Golf Event in the D01 category.

The duo made a total score of 159. UAE's Binsumaida and Albastaki finished second with a score of 177. Team Netherlands finished third to clinch the bronze medal with 193 points. With this, the golf event at the Special Olympics World Games comes to an end.

