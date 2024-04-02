Special tribute to Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters triumph set to air ahead of the 2024 edition of the tournament

Ahead of the Masters this year, a special surrounding Tiger Woods' improbable 2019 victory will be shown. Next weekend at 2 pm EST on CBS, the world will get an inside look at one of the more stunning moments in recent golf history. Woods battled health and age to somehow win his fifth green jacket that year.

The special will be titled A Sunday Unlike Any Other. The network is partnering with Rolex to put on the show. Whether or not Woods will be able to recapture the magic this year remains to be seen, but fans will be able to relive one of his most iconic moments.

Woods has reportedly already been prepping for the tournament. He hasn't played since withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational with an illness, skipping the Players Championship last month as well.

In 2019, Woods was 43 years old and even then had been dealing with troublesome health issues. He was not in the best shape, but he battled through and earned a well-deserved victory.

He fended off Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele by a single stroke after he putted on the 18th hole, rejoicing at something no golf fan could have reasonably expected.

Brooks Koepka believes he "blew" 2019 Masters to Tiger Woods

Brooks Koepka is one of the best golfers in the world, and he's also one of the most confident. The LIV Golf member has five Majors to his name (three PGA Championships and two U.S. Open wins), but he's sure he should have more.

He has multiple times finished very close to the top. In 2019, he tied for second and lost to Tiger Woods. He finished tied for second and lost to Jon Rahm last year.

Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods on the course

With a few other mishaps, Koepka believes he should reasonably have nine right now, and he's sure he can get to double digits in his career eventually. He said via Palm Beach Post:

"I feel like I can get to 12. Well, you think about how many I've already blown. Like, I blew one to Phil (Mickelson), so that would be six. Tiger, that's seven. Jon Rahm, so that's eight. Gary Woodland, lost to Gary. So that's nine. I feel like I should have nine right now."

Speaking of Woods, he has the second-most Major championships of all time with 15. Koepka hopes he can one day reach that metric:

"I hope so. That'd be great, right? That was the benchmark, 14 'til I gave him 15."

Koepka has either blown leads or seen one putt or swing be his downfall in several Majors. Those he believes were near wins for himself, and that he effectively handed the title to those who did win. Confidence is not missing in the LIV Golfer's game.

Koepka will have the chance to continue competing in all Majors for a while. He's qualified, thanks to his wins, for many of them for years to come, so he can keep trying to get more wins and stop handing trophies to others.