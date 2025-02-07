"Spineless coward", Trump can change anyone": Fans react to Brandel Chamblee's dramatic U-turn about the PGA Tour - PIF negotiations

At the WM Phoenix Open, golf analyst Brandel Chamblee had a rather uncharacteristic take. He revealed on Golf Channel that he recently played a round of golf with US President Donald Trump, and it resulted in a dramatic change of opinion about LIV Golf.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Chamblee said:

"At the end of it, I will say that [Trump] did change my mind. He made me think about Yasir [Al-Rumayyan] as a partner in the game of golf, and not looking just for an economic opportunity through the game of golf."

It was a total reversal from his earlier sentiments. All throughout the history of LIV Golf, Chamblee has been one of its biggest and most vocal naysayers. Now, he has a much more positive outlook on it.

This had golf fans reacting in the comments, and a lot of them were quite surprised to see Chamblee saying all of this.

"Ok ok so it's confirmed... Trump can change anyone now," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Brandel bending the knee for President Trump. What a clown, I have no respect for someone who runs their mouth for so long then abruptly changes it," one said.

"Chamblee is a joke. Get rid of him, you’ll regain viewership. He's scum," another replied.

"In other words, Trump said stop virtue signaling and do some f*****g business," one added.

"Hahahaha this f*****g hypocritical piece of shit. Bending the knee to keep a job after the impending merger. What a spineless coward," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Brandel was always a light weight. Can't stop the MAGA train," one noted.

"Couple drinks and a round of golf with the boys changing a man’s whole perspective," another pointed out.

"Jay [Monahan] told him to change is hardline stance, Chamblee is a good puppet," one chimed in.

Brandel Chamblee did say he still doesn't agree with Al-Rumayyan, but he now understands that the PIF chairman's goal is not to advance his financial status by using golf but to use his finances to help grow golf.

Brandel Chamblee reveals what Donald Trump said to him

President Donald Trump has seemingly been able to convince Brandel Chamblee that he may have been too harsh towards Yasir Al-Rumayyan. After a round together, the golf analyst came out with a softer stance.

Brandel Chamblee softened his stance (Image via Getty)

He revealed via Bunkered that the president sort of wore him down by talking about LIV frequently and added:

“He said ‘I know you and I differ on this but hear me out.’ He said Yasir (Al-Rumayyan) PIF governor and LIV Golf chairman) loves golf more than you do and more than I do. That’s hard to believe because President Trump plays a lot of golf and I’m crazy about it. But he was serious."

Brandel Chamblee went on:

"He was like: ‘He loves golf that much. They have 32 trillion dollars of oil underneath that sand and they really have to diversify their economy. He said they’re all in on this and they’re not going anywhere.”

Chamblee has slowly softened his opinion, as he even said last year that he was hopeful that the merger between PIF and the PGA Tour would come together soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback