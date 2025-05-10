“Spoiled brat”; “He knows a deal is coming” – Fans react to Rory McIlroy’s ‘don’t care’ remark on PGA Tour 'politics'

Fans on social media have reacted to Rory McIlroy's remark about the politics in golf. In the last few years, the golf world has witnessed significant changes with the creation of LIV Golf, which resulted in the bifurcation of men's professional golf. But over time, the PGA Tour announced a framework agreement with the Saudi league, which has still not been finalized.

Rory McIlroy is playing this week at the Truist Championship as the defending champion, and while talking to the media on May 9 after the second round of the tournament, he talked about the politics on the Tour and admitted that he "don't care" about that and is more focused on his game. He said:

"Certainly not involved too much in the politics of everything, and even just not being involved with even the -- you know, being on the board of this TOUR and just talking about changes to the TOUR Championship and all that, like I have no idea what's going on. I think at this point, I don't care."

Nuclr Golf shared his remark on its X (formerly Twitter) account, and fans in the comments section reacted to his statement. Some called him a "spoiled brat," while some said that the golfer knows that the "deal is coming soon."

"Spoiled brat," a fan said.

"lol, he knows a deal is coming soon and he’s about to get another fat paycheck," another fan added.

While some said it's "good" for him, some expressed their "doubt" about his opinion.

"Good for him," another fan added.

"I doubt it, but good to admit it, I guess..." one more said.

Here are more fan reactions:

"Most definitely," another fan said.

"He got burned so no surprise," one more fan added.

Rory McIlroy was one of the PGA Tour Player Directors. However, he resigned from the position back in 2023 and since then has shifted his focus to his game. The 2025 season has been so far phenomenal for the Northern Irish golfer, and he has already won three tournaments this year.

Rory McIlroy jumps 21 spots after posting 67 at Truist Championship 2025

McIlroy is one of the top favorites to win the Truist Championship 2025, considering his remarkable season on the PGA Tour. He started his outing at the Truist Championship with a round of 66 and then carded 67 on Friday and jumped 21 spots on the leaderboard and settled in the T4 position.

In the post-round press conference on Friday, Rory McIlroy reflected on his game and said (via ASAP Sports):

"I felt like today was another sort of scrappy one. I made what I feel are some uncharacteristic mistakes compared to how I've played the majority of the year.

"So just got to try to iron that out over the next couple of days, try to shoot a couple of scores without as many bogeys on the card. If I can do that and just tidy it up a little bit, I feel like I'll be in a good spot heading into next week," he added.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy has so far played a total of seven tournaments on the PGA Tour. He started the season with a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and then won the Players Championship, followed by his amazing win at the Masters.

