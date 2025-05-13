  • home icon
  Stacked European Ryder Cup team takes shape amid PGA Championship surge, says golf insider

Stacked European Ryder Cup team takes shape amid PGA Championship surge, says golf insider

By Zachary Roberts
Modified May 13, 2025 14:38 GMT
2023 Ryder Cup Singles Matches
Stacked European Ryder Cup team takes shape amid PGA Championship surge, says golf insider (Image via Getty)

In fall 2025, the European Ryder Cup team will take shape and attempt to defend its crown over the Americans. Well before the final decisions are made, some players are beginning to distance themselves from the pack.

The top six automatic qualifiers will be named to the roster, and the captains will choose the remaining six. Based on recent form, the potential 14 players that could be up for those 12 spots are impressive.

Golf insider Smylie Kaufman said that there is incredible depth for Europe. They will be headlined by players like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Ludvig Aberg and Shane Lowry.

But as these players continue to compete, this week at the PGA Championship, several names are also worth considering. Sepp Straka, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Nicolai Hojgaard, Rasmus Hojgaard, Thomas Detry, Aaron Rai and David Puig could all be considered, too.

Straka just won the Truist Championship, so he's in good form and is quickly rising up the Ryder Cup ranks in Europe. His win this year actually helps him rise, whereas his first victory this year did not.

McIlroy even joked via NBC Sports:

“At least this win counts for Ryder Cup points."

Straka said:

“Really, really happy for that. I’ve been kind of behind in the points because of that win at Amex not counting. I knew that if I just kept playing good golf, I would have a chance to be there. I’m sure this will probably help me out with the rankings a lot. So very grateful, and hopefully I can keep the good play going and keep getting some more points.”
Straka made his Ryder Cup debut two years ago in Rome when the Europeans won, and now he's fifth in the standings. If that holds, he won't have to rely on a captain's selection.

Current Ryder Cup standings explored

With events pouring in and granting points to competitors nearly every weekend, the Ryder Cup standings continue to change for both the United States and Europe.

The Ryder Cup is next fall
The Ryder Cup is next fall (Image via Getty)

Rory McIlroy's three-win campaign has him atop Europe's standings right now:

  1. Rory McIlroy
  2. Shane Lowry
  3. Rasmus Hojgaard
  4. Tyrrell Hatton
  5. Sepp Straka
  6. Justin Rose
  7. Ludvig Aberg
  8. Tommy Fleetwood
  9. Thomas Detry
  10. Niklas Norgaard
  11. Matt Wallace
  12. Laurie Canter
  13. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
  14. Thorbjorn Olesen
  15. Viktor Hovland
  16. Robert MacIntyre
  17. Jorge Campillo
  18. Jordan Smith
  19. Paul Waring
  20. Antoine Rozner

In the United States, Scottie Scheffler's recent win has him on top:

  1. Scottie Scheffler
  2. Xander Schauffele
  3. Justin Thomas
  4. Collin Morikawa
  5. Bryson DeChambeau
  6. Russell Henley
  7. Andrew Novak
  8. Maverick McNealy
  9. Brian Harman
  10. Patrick Cantlay
  11. J.J. Spaun
  12. Harris English
  13. Daniel Berger
  14. Tom Hoge
  15. Tony Finau
  16. Lucas Glover
  17. Billy Horschel
  18. Wyndham Clark
  19. Michael Kim
  20. Akshay Bhatia

Billy Horschel is going to have surgery and will miss some time, so he may drop in the standings.

Edited by Luke Koshi
