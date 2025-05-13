Stacked European Ryder Cup team takes shape amid PGA Championship surge, says golf insider

In fall 2025, the European Ryder Cup team will take shape and attempt to defend its crown over the Americans. Well before the final decisions are made, some players are beginning to distance themselves from the pack.

Ad

The top six automatic qualifiers will be named to the roster, and the captains will choose the remaining six. Based on recent form, the potential 14 players that could be up for those 12 spots are impressive.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Golf insider Smylie Kaufman said that there is incredible depth for Europe. They will be headlined by players like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Ludvig Aberg and Shane Lowry.

But as these players continue to compete, this week at the PGA Championship, several names are also worth considering. Sepp Straka, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Nicolai Hojgaard, Rasmus Hojgaard, Thomas Detry, Aaron Rai and David Puig could all be considered, too.

Straka just won the Truist Championship, so he's in good form and is quickly rising up the Ryder Cup ranks in Europe. His win this year actually helps him rise, whereas his first victory this year did not.

Ad

McIlroy even joked via NBC Sports:

“At least this win counts for Ryder Cup points."

Straka said:

“Really, really happy for that. I’ve been kind of behind in the points because of that win at Amex not counting. I knew that if I just kept playing good golf, I would have a chance to be there. I’m sure this will probably help me out with the rankings a lot. So very grateful, and hopefully I can keep the good play going and keep getting some more points.”

Ad

Straka made his Ryder Cup debut two years ago in Rome when the Europeans won, and now he's fifth in the standings. If that holds, he won't have to rely on a captain's selection.

Current Ryder Cup standings explored

With events pouring in and granting points to competitors nearly every weekend, the Ryder Cup standings continue to change for both the United States and Europe.

The Ryder Cup is next fall (Image via Getty)

Rory McIlroy's three-win campaign has him atop Europe's standings right now:

Ad

Rory McIlroy Shane Lowry Rasmus Hojgaard Tyrrell Hatton Sepp Straka Justin Rose Ludvig Aberg Tommy Fleetwood Thomas Detry Niklas Norgaard Matt Wallace Laurie Canter Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Thorbjorn Olesen Viktor Hovland Robert MacIntyre Jorge Campillo Jordan Smith Paul Waring Antoine Rozner

In the United States, Scottie Scheffler's recent win has him on top:

Scottie Scheffler Xander Schauffele Justin Thomas Collin Morikawa Bryson DeChambeau Russell Henley Andrew Novak Maverick McNealy Brian Harman Patrick Cantlay J.J. Spaun Harris English Daniel Berger Tom Hoge Tony Finau Lucas Glover Billy Horschel Wyndham Clark Michael Kim Akshay Bhatia

Billy Horschel is going to have surgery and will miss some time, so he may drop in the standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More