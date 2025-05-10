Stat shows Nelly Korda's continued dominance at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Classic

Nelly Korda is currently competing in the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open and was co-leading the event going into the third round. As of this writing, Jeeno Thitikul has stormed in front in the third round with a two-shot lead, with Celine Boutier and Andrea Lee also in contention at the Liberty National Golf Club.

However, the LPGA Tour shared an interesting stat that proves Korda is such a threat at the Mizuho Americas Open. According to the LPGA Tour, Korda has led or co-led in half of her rounds played at Liberty National.

The account shared the information on X and wrote:

"Liberty National seems to be a favorite for co-leader @NellyKorda 🙌"

Nelly Korda has carded -8 for the event at the half-way mark thanks to her four-under round on day two. She jumped 13 spots to take the co-leader spot and will be looking to register her first win of the season.

However, she will have tough competition from the likes of Jeeno Thitikul, Andrea Lee, Somi Lee, and more.

Korda has been struggling a bit since the start of this year and is currently ranked 17th in the season-long Race to CME Globe. Since her runner-up finish at the season opener event, she has registered just one top-10 finish in the next six events.

2025 Mizuho Americas Open leaderboard after the second round

Here's the complete leaderboard of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open going into the third round.

T1. Somi Lee -8

T1. Nelly Korda -8

T1. Andrea Lee -8

T4. Stephanie Kyriacou -7

T4. Julia Lopez Ramirez -7

T4. Carlota Ciganda -7

T4. Jenny Bae -7

T4. Celine Boutier -7

T4. Jeeno Thitikul -7

T10. Kristen Gillman -6

T10. Hira Naveed -6

T10. Yealimi Noh -6

T13. Jin Hee Im -5

T13. Chisato Iwai -5

T13. Lydia Ko -5

T13. Arpichaya Yubol -5

T13. Minjee Lee -5

T13. Lauren Coughlin -5

T19. Erika Hara -4

T19. Rio Takeda -4

T19. Patty Tavatanakit -4

T19. Minami Katsu -4

T19. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard -4

T19. Jodi Ewart Shadoff -4

T19. Elizabeth Szokol -4

T19. Manon De Roey -4

T19. Jenny Shin -4

T19. Lindy Duncan -4

T29. Anna Nordqvist -3

T29. Maja Stark -3

T29. In Gee Chun -3

T29. Lucy Li -3

T29. Ruoning Yin -3

T29. Grace Kim -3

T29. Hannah Green -3

T29. Auston Kim -3

T29. Gabriela Ruffels -3

T29. Pajaree Anannarukarn -3

T29. Esther Henseleit -3

T29. Jennifer Kupcho -3

T29. Ruixin Liu -3

T42. Albane Valenzuela -2

T42. Sarah Schmelzel -2

T42. Narin An -2

T42. Cheyenne Knight -2

T42. Bailey Tardy -2

T42. Mi Hyang Lee -2

T48. Soo Bin Joo -1

T48. Alexa Pano -1

T48. Megan Khang -1

T48. Karis Davidson -1

T48. Hyo Joon Jang -1

T48. A Lim Kim -1

T48. Yahui Zhang -1

T48. Haeran Ryu -1

T48. Hye-Jin Choi -1

