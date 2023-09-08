Steph Curry’s newest show Niiice Shot set to feature superstar Rory McIlroy, Michelle Wie West, and Andre Iguodala

Being a world renown basketball star and excelling in golf at the same time is not easy. Steph Curry has achieved that and more, because his golfing skills are well above average for amateurs. It's no wonder Curry capitalizes on his skills in every way possible.

Steph Curry will host a new series launched by NBC Sports and Unanimous Media, called Niiice Shot with Stephen Curry Presented by Genesis. The series will have four parts or episodes and will premiere Tuesday, September 12, at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

In each episode, Steph Curry will attempt to replicate one of the most memorable shots in recent golf history as follows:

Tiger Woods' flop shot hole-out in the 2012 Memorial Tournament (Episode 1) Jordan Spieth's hole-out from the bunker at the 2017 Travelers Championship (Episode 2) Rory McIlroy's eagle hole-out on the 16th hole in the 2016 Tour Championship (Episode 3) Tiger Woods' 2-iron stinger that he employed to avoid every bunker at the 2006 Open Championship (Episode 4).

Joining Curry throughout the series will be Golden State Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala, 2014 U.S. Women's Open champion Michelle Wie West and swing coach Alex Riggs.

Also participating will be Rory McIlroy, who will share with Curry his tips and insights on the best ways to replicate those shots.

A review of the strokes that Steph Curry will try to replicate

Steph Curry will be trying to emulate four strokes that have gone down in history for their high difficulty and the high significance they had at the time. Undoubtedly, all his skills and abilities as a scratch golfer will be put to the test.

Tiger Woods' flop shot hole-out in the 2012 Memorial Tournament was a shot from the rough to 40 feet from the 16th hole. Woods used a 60-degree wedge and his shot went straight into the hole to tie for first place.

Jordan Spieth's hole-out from the bunker playoff at the 2017 Travelers Championship was not only a spectacularly executed shot, it also helped him to literally win that tournament with his last shot, beating Daniel Berger.

Rory McIlroy's eagle hole-out on the 16th hole in the 2016 Tour Championship was an iron shot from the left edge of the fairway 137 yards from the hole. This eagle and the birdie on the 18th hole gave the Northern Irishman the victory.

As for Tiger Woods' 2-iron stinger, it's not a shot per se, but rather Steph Curry will be emulating the ability to hit with this type of club, which allowed Woods to avoid all the bunkers to win The Open Championship in 2006.