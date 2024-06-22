Steph Curry takes lessons from Collin Morikawa, improves his putting skills

Among athletes known for their skills in sports outside their main profession, Stephen Curry stands out as one of the best golfers. The National Basketball Association (NBA) star is a scratch golfer, but he never misses an opportunity to improve his skills.

Luke Kerr Dineen, a Golf Digest journalist and analyst, recently analyzed Steph Curry's putting and highlighted how he avoids a mistake that was recently pointed out by Collin Morikawa. The latter advised Curry to look at the hole while making his practice stroke.

"This is a big mistake amateur golfers make- not looking at the hole during the practice strokes, not engaging with the target," Kerr Dineen said. [0.04 - 0.10].

Trending

Expand Tweet

The analyst also praised the work Steph Curry does with his left wrist when putting. He said that by keeping the left wrist steady with the palm of the hand facing inward, a positive relationship is established between the hand and the putter face.

Luke Kerr Dineen is a renowned player performance analyst with more than 10 years of work in major golf media outlets.

Steph Curry and Golf

Steph Curry has a long-standing relationship with golf. He has been playing since he was 10 years old and his level as an amateur is impressive. He has won several tournaments, most recently the 2023 American Century Championship, where he made an eagle on the 18th hole of the final round that gave him the victory.

"It's something about this game. I don't know how to explain it, but it brings a lot out of you," Curry said to NBA.com in 2023.

But his bond with golf has gone far beyond it being his favorite pastime. Curry has seen golf as a way to improve the lives of others through philanthropic initiatives.

To that end, the NBA star founded the Underrated Golf Tour, a circuit that seeks to create better opportunities for African-American, Latino and other underrepresented golfers. The main objective is to help student-athletes and junior golfers from these communities build a better future with golf as a pathway.

Underrated Golf has made significant strides despite being a young organization. It is partnered with several major golf institutions around the world, including the PGA Tour. The Curry-led organization held a PGA Tour Champions co-sponsored event in 2023 at Firestone Country Club, Ohio. Ninety-six junior players participated in it.

These initiatives and his achievements earned Curry the Ambassador of Golf Award, presented by the Kaulig Companies Championship, PGA Tour Champions, and the Northern Ohio Golf Charities Foundation. The award recognizes the person who has fostered the ideals of the game on an international level and whose concerns for others extends beyond the golf course.