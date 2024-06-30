Steve Stricker eyes down 18th Champions Tour win as he battles Japan Tour pro at the 2024 Senior Open- "It looks like he's in control"

On Saturday, June 30, Steve Stricker fired a low 4-under 66 in the third round of the US Senior Open to put himself in contention for another senior major championship. He is just two strokes behind Hiroyuki Fujita after 54 holes.

Stricker entered the third round of the US Senior Open at 8-under with a three-stroke deficit. He birdied five holes on Saturday and his lone bogey came on the par 4, 13th. Now he needs one great round to get past Fujita, who is the favorite to lift the title on Sunday.

Speaking at the post-round interview, Steve Stricker was in praise of the Japan Tour Pro:

"He (Fujita) didn’t really miss a shot all the way around," Stricker was quoted as saying via PGA Tour. "He's very consistent. We’re going to have to go out and have a good round to try to catch him. It looks like he’s in control of what’s going on with his game and emotion."

Stricker has back-to-back runner-up finishes at the US Senior Open but will hope to break the streak to emerge victorious this time. While he is eying his eighth senior major championship, Fujita is looking for his maiden win on the Senior Tour.

When will Steve Stricker tee off at the US Senior Open on Sunday?

Steve Stricker is grouped with Richard Green, and Hiroyuki Fujita for the final round of the US Senior Open. The trio will tee off on Sunday, June 30 at 10:20 am ET from the first hole.

Here are the complete tee time details for the US Senior Open:

Hole 1

8:20 am: Will Yanagisawa, Thomas Bjørn, Craig Barlow

Will Yanagisawa, Thomas Bjørn, Craig Barlow 8:30 am: Katsumasa Miyamoto, Joakim Haeggman, Alex Cejka

Katsumasa Miyamoto, Joakim Haeggman, Alex Cejka 8:41 am: Jay Haas, Scott Dunlap, Doug Barron

Jay Haas, Scott Dunlap, Doug Barron 8:52 am: Omar Uresti, Billy Andrade, K.J. Choi

Omar Uresti, Billy Andrade, K.J. Choi 9:03 am: Ernie Els, Phillip Archer, Brett Quigley

Ernie Els, Phillip Archer, Brett Quigley 9:14 am: Rob Labritz, Vijay Singh, Peter Baker

Rob Labritz, Vijay Singh, Peter Baker 9:25 am: Birk Nelson, Stephen Ames, Padraig Harrington

Birk Nelson, Stephen Ames, Padraig Harrington 9:36 am: Paul Broadhurst, Justin Leonard, Greig Hutcheon

Paul Broadhurst, Justin Leonard, Greig Hutcheon 9:47 am: Cameron Percy, Y.E. Yang, Thongchai Jaidee

Cameron Percy, Y.E. Yang, Thongchai Jaidee 9:58 am: Steven Alker, Jerry Kelly, Rocco Mediate

Steven Alker, Jerry Kelly, Rocco Mediate 10:09 am: Paul Stankowski, Bob Estes, Richard Bland

Paul Stankowski, Bob Estes, Richard Bland 10:20 am: Richard Green, Steve Stricker, Hiroyuki Fujita

Hole 10

8:20 am: Jim Furyk, Michael Long, Darren Clarke

Jim Furyk, Michael Long, Darren Clarke 8:30 am: Phillip Price, Olin Browne, Fran Quinn

Phillip Price, Olin Browne, Fran Quinn 8:41 am: Guy Boros, Mark Hensby, Ken Duke

Guy Boros, Mark Hensby, Ken Duke 8:52 am: Greg Chalmers, Stuart Appleby, Lee Westwood

Greg Chalmers, Stuart Appleby, Lee Westwood 9:03 am: Michael Wright, Bernhard Langer, Retief Goosen

Michael Wright, Bernhard Langer, Retief Goosen 9:14 am: Michael Jonzon, David Morland IV, Chris Riley

Michael Jonzon, David Morland IV, Chris Riley 9:25 am: Mario Tiziani, Patrik Sjöland, Miguel Angel Jiménez

Mario Tiziani, Patrik Sjöland, Miguel Angel Jiménez 9:36 am: Judd Gibb, Kirk Triplett, Brian Gaffney

Judd Gibb, Kirk Triplett, Brian Gaffney 9:47 am: Kevin Sutherland, Bob May, Eric Axley

Kevin Sutherland, Bob May, Eric Axley 9:58 am: Michael Muehr, David Branshaw, Jeff Maggert

Michael Muehr, David Branshaw, Jeff Maggert 10:09 am: Kenny Perry, Kris Blanks, Jeff Martin

Kenny Perry, Kris Blanks, Jeff Martin 10:20 am: Chris Hockaday, Mathew Goggin

